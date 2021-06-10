Prep Boys Tennis Division 1 Sectionals: Chi-Hi's Martin qualifies for state, takes third at No. 1 singles

EAU CLAIRE — Sean Martin punched his ticket to the Division 1 Boys Tennis State Individual Championships on Thursday by defeating Holmen’s Vincent Young 6-0, 6-3 in the quarterfinal round of their matchup at No. 1 singles at sectionals hosted at John and Fay Menard YMCA Tennis Center.

Martin clinched his second trip to state with the straight-set win to start the day to advance to the semifinals where he fell to top-seeded Jacob Grosz from Hudson 6-0, 6-1. Martin (13-3) defeated Stevens Point’s Noah Hlavac 6-1, 6-2 in the third place matchup in his final action of the day.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Sean played very well and consistent throughout the entire day,” Chi-Hi coach Stephanie Linzmeier said. “(I’m) very proud of him and his accomplishments this season.”

The senior Martin qualified for sectionals by virtue of advancing out of Tuesday’s sub-sectionals and Martin will compete at state for the second time after qualifying in 2019. As a sophomore Martin won his opening round matchup against Racine Horlick’s Aaron Antreassian 6-7 (4), 7-5 (15) before falling in the second round to Eau Claire Memorial’s Sam Rechek 6-0, 6-0.