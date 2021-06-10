Prep Boys Tennis Division 1 Sectionals: Chi-Hi's Martin qualifies for state, takes third at No. 1 singles

EAU CLAIRE — Sean Martin punched his ticket to the Division 1 Boys Tennis State Individual Championships on Thursday by defeating Holmen’s Vincent Young 6-0, 6-3 in the quarterfinal round of their matchup at No. 1 singles at sectionals hosted at John and Fay Menard YMCA Tennis Center.
Martin clinched his second trip to state with the straight-set win to start the day to advance to the semifinals where he fell to top-seeded Jacob Grosz from Hudson 6-0, 6-1. Martin (13-3) defeated Stevens Point’s Noah Hlavac 6-1, 6-2 in the third place matchup in his final action of the day.
“Sean played very well and consistent throughout the entire day,” Chi-Hi coach Stephanie Linzmeier said. “(I’m) very proud of him and his accomplishments this season.”
The senior Martin qualified for sectionals by virtue of advancing out of Tuesday’s sub-sectionals and Martin will compete at state for the second time after qualifying in 2019. As a sophomore Martin won his opening round matchup against Racine Horlick’s Aaron Antreassian 6-7 (4), 7-5 (15) before falling in the second round to Eau Claire Memorial’s Sam Rechek 6-0, 6-0.
This year’s Division 1 individual tournament will be held back at the YMCA Tennis Center in Eau Claire and takes place from next Thursday through Saturday. Martin and the rest of his state qualifiers will learn where they stand in the bracket in the coming days when pairings are released.