Prep Boys Tennis Preview: Energetic Chi-Hi squad eager to begin season

The Chi-Hi boys tennis team has had to be patient.

The first day of practice for the Cardinals was on March 28, and 2½ weeks later the team still has yet to compete against an opponent with scheduled events being postponed or canceled because of lingering winter weather.

But coach Stephanie Linzmeier said her young team has kept a good mindset through the changes as it waits for the warmer weather to arrive for good.

“The kids have been flexible with what we can and can’t do,” Linzmeier said. “Obviously the courts are too unsafe to play when they’re too slippery, and I don’t want to ruin all the tennis balls by getting them too wet. The kids are being flexible with things we can control, things we can’t control.”

Chi-Hi brings back three experienced players from a season ago who will serve as the leaders for the team. Nate Mason will be the team’s No. 1 singles player while program veterans Ryan Santo and Jacob Harvey will team up as the top doubles tandem for the Cardinals.

With no competitions as of yet, the team hasn’t been able to utilize the standard bonding moments that come with long bus rides and time together, but Linzmeier has liked the way the veterans of the team have meshed with the youngsters new to the program.

“They’re very charismatic,” Linzmeier said. “They’re a very good group of kids. They’ve kind of jumped right in.”

Linzmeier has also been complimentary of how the team has worked with its middle school players when they’ve shared the courts during practices, setting a good example for future Cardinals. The team has been able to get up to speed with the basics but is looking forward to more consistent practices to be able to work on advanced skills.

“We’ve talked about the basics so we’ve introduced forehands, backhands, serves, volleys,” Linzmeier said. “They know what those things are, but now I really want to focus in on fine tuning those and having quick growth.”

Chi-Hi was scheduled to start the season on Tuesday with a Big Rivers Conference event at New Richmond, but that meet — along with most of the area’s prep events — were wiped out as severe weather passed through the area.

Now the team is scheduled to open the season next Tuesday with a home conference meet against Eau Claire North. Overall, the Cardinals are slated to have three home meets during the spring, with Eau Claire Memorial coming to town on May 3 and River Falls making the trip east to Chippewa Falls on May 10. Chi-Hi is also scheduled to play in an invite at Eau Claire North on April 30 along with Big Rivers meets at Hudson (April 28) and Menomonie (May 5) to go with a nonconference meet at Amery on May 17.

The Big Rivers Conference tournament is set for May 14 at Eau Claire North, and once the season gets fully underway with events, the Cardinals will be plenty busy in the coming weeks.

And no matter when the players are completed with their time on the team, Linzmeier is hoping the lessons and skills they learn on the tennis court can endure past high school.

“They’re a good group of kids,” Linzmeier said. “They really do enjoy the sport of tennis, which I think is really cool because tennis is such a lifelong sport.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.