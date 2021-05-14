Prep Boys Tennis Preview: Numbers low, but excitement high for Chi-Hi

The Chi-Hi boys tennis team is in a tough situation.

But the Cardinals aren't alone.

Chi-Hi comes into the spring with smaller numbers than years past on the varsity team, but that hasn't thwarted the excitement for the season as the Cardinals are back in varsity action after last spring's season was canceled amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The team has a few competitions under its belt with the schedule picking up steam in the coming weeks for first-year coach Stephanie Linzmeier, who joins the program after finishing her fifth year coaching the Chi-Hi girls program last fall.

Chi-Hi played in an invitational last Saturday hosted by Eau Claire North before traveling to River Falls on Thursday to open Big Rivers Conference play. The team does not field a full varsity lineup for competition, but fewer players on the court this spring is something that isn't exclusive to the Cardinals.

“It’s something a lot of the coaches around the state are struggling with right now," Linzmeier said. "When we had our tournament at Eau Claire North last weekend pretty much every coach we talked to was (saying) we’re low in numbers, we’re down this year so it’s something we’re all struggling with, we’re all facing together.”