Prep Boys Tennis Preview: Numbers low, but excitement high for Chi-Hi

The Chi-Hi boys tennis team is in a tough situation.
But the Cardinals aren't alone.
Chi-Hi comes into the spring with smaller numbers than years past on the varsity team, but that hasn't thwarted the excitement for the season as the Cardinals are back in varsity action after last spring's season was canceled amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The team has a few competitions under its belt with the schedule picking up steam in the coming weeks for first-year coach Stephanie Linzmeier, who joins the program after finishing her fifth year coaching the Chi-Hi girls program last fall.
Chi-Hi played in an invitational last Saturday hosted by Eau Claire North before traveling to River Falls on Thursday to open Big Rivers Conference play. The team does not field a full varsity lineup for competition, but fewer players on the court this spring is something that isn't exclusive to the Cardinals.
“It’s something a lot of the coaches around the state are struggling with right now," Linzmeier said. "When we had our tournament at Eau Claire North last weekend pretty much every coach we talked to was (saying) we’re low in numbers, we’re down this year so it’s something we’re all struggling with, we’re all facing together.”
Chi-Hi has one returning varsity player from 2019 with Sean Martin, a singles competitor who is off to a red-hot start to this spring. Martin opened the season last weekend with a 'Golden Set' in his 6-0, 6-0 victory over Eau Claire Regis' Sean Martin, winning every single point of the opening set. Martin is 3-0 in singles competition thus far, winning each matchup 6-0, 6-0. Martin advanced to the Division 1 state tournament in 2019 and won his opening matchup with Racine Horlick's Aaron Antreassian and has carried that momentum over after working hard amid the lost 2020 season.
“He has been phenomenal," Linzmeier said. "It’s been very exciting to watch him play. Being a new coach for the boys team I wasn’t quite sure what to expect and so we’ve gotten to know each other quite a bit and like I told him last Saturday I’m just excited to see you play and compete versus just hitting and practicing in practice.”
Overall the Cardinals have six players with two singles players with Austin Schultz and Martin to go with the doubles team of Jacob Harvey and Ryan Santo as the other doubles team of Nate Mason and Brody Sorensen gets up to speed. Schultz is a senior and new to the program but Linzmeier said he is making improvements quickly as he and Martin have really taken on the role of leading the team. Harvey and Santo earned points in doubles defeats to Eau Claire Regis and River Falls. Mason played a competitive matchup against Eau Claire North's Landon Traynor in singles action last weekend when Santo and Schultz teamed for doubles competition against the Huskies.
With such a small roster this spring, Linzmeier said the team is focused on development and improvement throughout the spring. The Cardinals have three home events this year, the first coming Monday when the team hosts Marshfield in a nonconference contest. Chi-Hi also welcomes Eau Claire North on May 25 and Menomonie on June 3 before the Big Rivers Conference tournament at Eau Claire North on June 5 and the postseason soon after.
The boys tennis season was the last of the spring sports to start and with the postseason already less than a month away, time will fly for the Cardinals. But the team wants to make as much improvement as possible during that time and above all else is just happy to be back competing.
“(There’s) lots of potential and it’s a unique year in the aspect that numbers are low pretty much everywhere you go and so I think it’s going to be nice that we’re facing very similar situations with other teams," Linzmeier said. "Just a year of growing, a year of fun, it’s beautiful weather, we’re playing in May and we’re just excited to be back playing sports and having a season after not having one last year.”