Chi-Hi sophomore Sean Martin advanced to next week’s Division 1 state individual tennis tournament on Wednesday by virtue of winning his opening match at sectionals in Wisconsin Rapids at No. 1 singles.
Martin defeated Wisconsin Rapids’ Harrison Sullivan in the opening round 6-2, 6-1 to clinch a state berth. Martin was defeated in the semifinals by Eau Claire Memorial’s Sam Rechek 3-6, 3-6.
Martin fell in the third-place match to Menomonie's Ethan Wurtzel.
The No. 1 doubles team of Mitch Vanyo and Nick Mason fell in their opening matchup of the day to the Marshfield team of Jared Cordova and Will Fay 1-6, 3-6.
The Division 1 state tournament is held from May 30-June 1 at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.
Sean Martin has a lot on his mind.