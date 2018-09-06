BLOOMER — The depth for the Bloomer boys cross country team was on display on Thursday as the Blackhawks ran to a team championship at the team’s home invitational hosted at Three Lakes Ski Trail.
Bloomer had five of the top-15 scoring runners including the race winner Cole Michaelsen to lead a strong effort to win with a score of 38 team points. Colby/Abbotsford took second with 54 while Hayward was in third with 66.
Michaelsen got out front early and stayed there, cruising to the win with a time of 17 minutes, 1.49 seconds. He finished more than a minute in front of Barron’s Tristan Massie in second place. Alex Conrad came home in third, just behind Massie by nine one-hundreths of a second (18:05.81).
Austin Thur was ninth in 18:35.30, Jaden Halom finished 12th and Cole Bischel was 17th to round out the winning effort for the Blackhawks.
“The one and two and three (runners) sometimes get all the glory, but that four and five are the ones that are going to win it (a team title),” Bloomer coach Char Kelley said of her team. “Cole Michaelsen if he wins he can’t do any more than that. He’s going to place the one point and there’s nothing else he can do. With a kid that’s back in 20th or 25th place, you’re the one that’s going to have to make up those extra points.”
Bloomer finished fourth as a team last week at the St. Croix Central Invitational.
Lake Holcombe’s Jack Porter finished 51st for the Chieftains as their lone runner.
Fellow Lake Holcombe runner Orianna Lebal finished runner-up to Chetek-Weyerhaeuser’s Lana Blumer in the girls race. Blumer won the race in 20:57.79 with Lebal (21:34.01) holding off Hayward’s Ingrid Sokup for second place.
“She’s just determined,” Lake Holcombe coach Aimee Lebal said of Orianna. “I think now she’s enjoying it a little more this year. A little more relaxed and enjoying.”
Lebal burst onto the cross country scene as a junior, qualifying for the Division 3 championships in her first season.
The Bloomer girls were third as a team with 79 points as Hayward (28) and Colby/Abbotsford (57) took first and second, respectively.
Emily Freagon took fifth place (21:41.28) to lead the charge for the Blackhawks. Sammy Buchholtz finished 24th while Kylie Culver and Vanessa Jenneman were right behind her in 25th and 26th, respectively, with Grace Anderson taking 28th to round out the scoring runners for Bloomer.
“A lot of them have ran the 200s, 400s, even the 800s and the mile (in track). We have to train them to believe they can run at that elevated pace for three miles,” Kelley said of the girls team.
Freshman Mya Warwick finished 19th for the Chieftains, her latest in a strong set of finishes in her first season at the varsity level.
“She’s working really hard and she’s showing improvement every day,” coach Lebal said of Warwick.
Carly Vavra took 47th and Ashley Burns was 58th for Lake Holcombe, who ran as an incomplete team.
Bloomer returns to action on Saturday at Fall Creek before events at Rice Lake (Sept. 11) and Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (Sept. 13) next week.
“I’m really proud of all of them,” Kelley said. “I think they ran really well. We’ve got to get a couple kids out of this injury mode but I’m overall really just happy with all of them today.”
Lake Holcombe returns to action next Thursday at the Chetek-Weyerhaeuser invite.
