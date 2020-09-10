Prep Cross Country: Bloomer boys take five of first seven positions to roll to team title at home invitational

The collective ability of the boys team showed not just in its five scoring runners, but elsewhere in the running order. Parker Ruff (10th), Gavin Gehring (12th) and Jackson Jones (13th) finished near the front as well, just outside scoring positions for Bloomer while Dominic Meisner (17th), Willy Bischel (22nd), Clayne Swartz (23rd), Ephriam Prince (26th), Dylan Halom (28th) and Kayden Walta (30th) are also in contention for varsity roster spots, leading to further competition amongst a solid lineup.

"They're a great team," Kelley said. "They work really well together. They recognize all of this. We've had conversations about it and it's just a very healthy competition right now between those top-12 guys."

The Bloomer girls were fourth as a team with 105 points as Hayward won the team championship with 33 points.

Grace Anderson took 13th for the girls in 24:03.1, one tenth of a second behind Cumberland/Turtle Lake's Val Pasko for 12th. Senior Kylie Culver was 18th, sophomore Brooke Wittrock finished 21st, senior Georgia McManus was 27th and sophomore Taylor Revoir finished 30th as the scoring runners for the 'Hawks.