Prep Cross Country: Bloomer boys take five of first seven positions to roll to team title at home invitational

BLOOMER — The Bloomer boys cross country team has flexed its collective muscle early on in this season.
The Blackhawks took five of the first seven positions led by Lucas Anderson in second place to earn a convincing team victory on Thursday for the hosts at the Bloomer Invitational at Three Lakes Ski Trail.
Anderson came home in second place with a time of 17 minutes, 51.9 seconds as Barron's Marcus Peterson won the race in 17:27.6. Bloomer sophomore Jaden Ryan was fourth (18:29.6), freshman Anders Michaelsen was fifth (18:48.9), senior Jaden Halom was one spot behind taking sixth (18:57.3) and sophomore Evan Rogge rounded out the scoring runners by taking seventh (19:32.6) as the 'Hawks had 20 team points, 41 in front of Barron (61) for second place.
The team victory was Bloomer's second in as many Heart O'North Conference meets after the Blackhawks won the team championship at last week's Ladysmith Cross Country Meet. Anderson also finished runner-up to Peterson in Ladysmith, but picked up more than a minute from his time in that race.
The Blackhawk boys bring back a strong contingent of runners and have high expectations. Bloomer coach Char Kelley said the program has 20 boys this year and most competed on Thursday.
"We have this depth that we haven't had in the past where if one of them gets hurt or can't run, we feel like we're comfortable picking up another guy to step forward," Kelley said. "My seven, eight, nine and ten guys are ready to do it. They want to be there. It's really exciting."
The collective ability of the boys team showed not just in its five scoring runners, but elsewhere in the running order. Parker Ruff (10th), Gavin Gehring (12th) and Jackson Jones (13th) finished near the front as well, just outside scoring positions for Bloomer while Dominic Meisner (17th), Willy Bischel (22nd), Clayne Swartz (23rd), Ephriam Prince (26th), Dylan Halom (28th) and Kayden Walta (30th) are also in contention for varsity roster spots, leading to further competition amongst a solid lineup.
"They're a great team," Kelley said. "They work really well together. They recognize all of this. We've had conversations about it and it's just a very healthy competition right now between those top-12 guys."
The Bloomer girls were fourth as a team with 105 points as Hayward won the team championship with 33 points.
Grace Anderson took 13th for the girls in 24:03.1, one tenth of a second behind Cumberland/Turtle Lake's Val Pasko for 12th. Senior Kylie Culver was 18th, sophomore Brooke Wittrock finished 21st, senior Georgia McManus was 27th and sophomore Taylor Revoir finished 30th as the scoring runners for the 'Hawks.
"It's a lot smaller team," Kelley said of the girls squad. "It's a building team, it's a building season right now. But if you just look at places it's kind of lackluster but if you only knew where some of these girls were last year compared to what they're doing this year already with the first two races...we're getting some mega (personal bests). Some of them are PRing by two minutes (and) that was last race - the one two minutes last race and other this race.
"They are focused on what can I do to improve and when they self improve the team improves and we're just taking it one week at a time."
The girls team has significant overturn to its roster entering the season and Kelley said the group has already made large strides early in the season.
Barron's Fran Peterson won the race in 19:40.1 with Hayward's Eliana Malnourie second in 19:44.2.
Bloomer returns to action on Tuesday with another Heart O'North event in Spooner.
"This has just been a real blessing, the fact that we get to come out every day and go to practice," Kelley said. "It is a stress reliever and although it's been difficult to deal with all the new restrictions and new rules I would say for the 30 people that show up to practice every day including me the assistant coaches, this is the highlight of the day.
"This is where we can put all of that behind us and forget about it for two hours and I am so thankful for that."
Bloomer Cross Country Invitational 9-10-20
