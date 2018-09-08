BLOOMER — Cole Michaelsen has been successful.
Alex Conrad has been successful.
Now the Bloomer cross country team’s dynamic duo is aiming to be successful this fall together, leading the way for a squad that has its sights set on a trip to the Division 2 state championships in Wisconsin Rapids.
Both Michaelsen and Conrad advanced to state in running events a season ago. Conrad ran to a 38th place finish at last fall’s Division 2 state cross country championships while Michaelsen was ninth this spring in the Division 2 3,200-meter run at the WIAA State Track and Field Championships in La Crosse.
Conrad took third at sectionals to advance to state while leading Bloomer to a tie for fourth place as a team, two spots off from a state berth for the ‘Hawks. Michaelsen was within striking distance of his own as he took 13th and while Conrad acclimated himself to the large venue of the state meet well, he admitted it was different to not have his teammates running along side him.
“It was really weird having all the people in front of me, I’m not used to that and all the people beside. It was weird not having my own teammates out there,” Conrad said.
Both runners carried that momentum over into the spring track and field season, each advancing to sectionals in multiple events. Michaelsen finished third in the 3,200 to advance to state while Conrad was ninth and Michaelsen said both runners said they could feel the difference for them entering the spring season compared to years past.
“I could tell that we were stronger than freshman and sophomore year coming into track (this spring),” Michaelsen said. “Normally we get into the swing and take a while to get into it but last season we just hit it and you’ve got to run fast times if you want to go to state and if you want to do well at sectionals too.”
The duo has no intentions on slowing down as they get their senior seasons in full swing. They led practices over the summer, tacking on plenty of challenging miles to hit this season running and so far have seen the results and quickly taking over as leaders of the team for the graduated Sam and Joe Lanzer.
“Where Joe and Sam Lanzer dropped off (after graduating), Cole and Al picked right up,” Bloomer coach Char Kelley said. “They’ve been tremendous leaders on our team, they complement each other well in the sense of what Cole’s strengths are, are not necessarily Al’s and what Al’s strengths are, are not necessarily Cole’s strengths. Together they’re just a great duo of leading by example but also motivating the boys team and getting them where they need to be.”
The Bloomer boys team team took fourth at the 13-team St. Croix Central invite on Aug. 30 before the team scored a convincing win Thursday at the Bloomer Invitational.
Michaelsen won the Bloomer invite with Conrad finishing third and the team overall had five of the top 15 scoring runners.
Kelley said Michaelsen’s motivation and Conrad’s enthusiasm serve as important leadership qualities for a team that finished just seven points away from a Heart O’North Conference championship a season ago.
The team will be busy over the next month leading up to the conference meet in Ladysmith on Oct. 9 before the team returns to St. Croix Central for sectionals on Saturday, Oct. 20.
“I think this team has the state potential,” Kelley said. “They certainly have the talent but sectionals into state anything can happen. It’s crazy what can happen. It’s (that way in) every sport. It’s exciting. I hope we can be that team and anything can happen.”
