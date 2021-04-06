Prep Cross Country: Cadott grad Western named USTFCCCA State Girls Coach of the Year

On the heels of back-to-back state team berths, Western and the Wolves entered last fall’s season knowing it could be a special one but it would be far from a certainty amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But Western didn’t let the different conditions serve as an excuse for his team to fall short of the goals it wanted to achieve.

“It was kind of easy when the season started for me,” Western said. “I looked at the kids and (said) this year is going to look different because it has to be. But this doesn’t change the work that we put in. It’s not going to change our goals. It’s not going to change what you work to try to accomplish and hopefully we can get to the finish line at state.”

The Wolves did just that. Led by freshman Sophie Yetter taking sixth place, Winneconne had five of the top-23 scoring runners overall to win the program’s first-ever girls state championship.

Western is thankful to have been surrounded by great coaches along the way. Longtime assistant coach Roxanne Ray had been by Western’s side for each of the first ten years before retiring following last fall’s championship. The Cadott grad also credited the coaches around his area and statewide for helping him to continue growing as a coach.