Prep Cross Country: Cadott grad Western named USTFCCCA State Girls Coach of the Year

The 2020-21 school year has already been one of tremendous achievement for Kraig Western and his Winneconne cross country program.
But the Cadott native recently added another accolade as he was named the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association’s Wisconsin Girls Cross Country Coach of the Year. The Winneconne program won the Division 2 state team championship last fall for a program that has grown in numbers and achievement under Western’s leadership.
“I always joke with everyone, they congratulate me (and) I just say it’s amazing when you have success you all of a sudden become a really good coach,” Western said with a laugh on winning the award. “It’s amazing when you win a title all of a sudden you become this really good coach. It’s good validation, and I give it more to the kids. This award is as much for the kids as it is for me because they’re the ones running, the ones getting the attention for our program.”
Western recently finished up his 10th year leading the program in Winneconne, and under his direction it has grown from roughly 25 kids when he joined to around 80 last fall, including a middle school team he created. Last fall marked the third straight year and fourth time since 2014 that Western led the Wolves to state as a team. Prior to the title, Winneconne’s best team finishes at state under Western was sixth twice (2018, 2019), but the Wolves put forth a strong effort in taking the top spot with 76 points, 43 points in front of Osceola for the top spot.
Western ran cross country at Cadott until graduating in 2000. He ran under coaches Jim Sekel and John Meznarich and credited both with helping in become the coach he is today. Western advanced to the Division 3 cross country state championships as a senior in 1999, taking 60th place at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.
After graduating from Cadott, Western went on to run collegiately at UW-Green Bay before graduating. Western liked the Fox Cities area and landed in a good position in his first job out of college teaching social studies in the Winneconne school district, which is northwest of Oshkosh.
“I went down there a young social studies person. I was willing to take anything and so I took that one and it turned out to be a great fit for me,” Western said.
Western is in Year 16 as a teacher in Winneconne and after several years re-entered the cross country world when he took over the Wolves program. The success has come from athletes and the community buying in, said Western. At first runners would only work during the season, from August through November, but once some starting logging miles out of season it started to grow from there to a point now where 20-30 runners will meet three times a week for optional runs.
“We’ve been very lucky to have talent. We’ve had talent too. You can have a lot of hard workers but we’ve also had a lot of talented kids come through and our program has also attracted kids to the program,” Western said.
On the heels of back-to-back state team berths, Western and the Wolves entered last fall’s season knowing it could be a special one but it would be far from a certainty amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But Western didn’t let the different conditions serve as an excuse for his team to fall short of the goals it wanted to achieve.
“It was kind of easy when the season started for me,” Western said. “I looked at the kids and (said) this year is going to look different because it has to be. But this doesn’t change the work that we put in. It’s not going to change our goals. It’s not going to change what you work to try to accomplish and hopefully we can get to the finish line at state.”
The Wolves did just that. Led by freshman Sophie Yetter taking sixth place, Winneconne had five of the top-23 scoring runners overall to win the program’s first-ever girls state championship.
Western is thankful to have been surrounded by great coaches along the way. Longtime assistant coach Roxanne Ray had been by Western’s side for each of the first ten years before retiring following last fall’s championship. The Cadott grad also credited the coaches around his area and statewide for helping him to continue growing as a coach.
“It’s just humbling because there’s so many great coaches around, and I know they do great things,” Western said. “I go down to the coaches clinic and when they speak I’m there listening going what are they doing that’s so good?”
Now those coaches can start looking Western’s way with the same questions.