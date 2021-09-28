Prep Cross Country: Chi-Hi boys, Wagner sweep championships at home invitational

The Chi-Hi boys cross country team is thinking big this season.

The Cardinals backed up those thoughts on Tuesday at the program's home invitational as Lukas Wagner won the boys race with the team finished in first place for the sweep at Lake Wissota Golf.

Wagner won the boys race with a time of 16 minutes, 9.7 seconds to finish nearly 1:20 ahead of second place Konrad Knutson of New Richmond. Ryan Beranek brought home a top-five finish by taking fifth place in 18:04.7 as the Cardinals finished with 39 points, better than Hudson (48) and Menomonie (75) for the top spot.

The winning time for Wagner was more than 25 seconds better than his previous top time on the season as the senior took the lead immediately at the start and never looked back in putting together a race the senior said was as good as he's ever felt on the course.

“I don’t know why I always do good on hot days,” Wagner said with a smile.

Chi-Hi's hot performance gave their coach a chance to cool off as Cardinal coach Roger Skifstad ended up taking a jump into Lake Wissota as the payoff to a bet he made with the team.

Kansas Smith finished 10th for the Cardinals in 18:23.9, followed by teammates Benjamin Cihasky in 11th and Ian Simetosky in 12th to round out the scoring runners. Wagner and Beranek were the only senior runners to finish in the top seven for the Cardinals on Tuesday as juniors and sophomores filled out the rest of the field near the front.

The boys team entered this season with big expectations with that large group of returning athletes. The Cardinals were ranked 17th in the first Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association Division 1 state poll of the season in late August. The team attacked its summer training by piling on plenty of miles in an effort to make the 2021 season one to remember.

“This is the most potential has had in a while because we had this huge freshmen class come in a few years ago right behind me," Beranek said. "They’re all upperclassmen now and we’ve all been training really hard this summer and so we’re just really hoping for good results and we just want to get the team to state.”

Wagner just missed out on advancing to the Division 1 state cross country championships as a junior, taking 10th at sectionals hosted at Lake Wissota Golf and was just 4.1 seconds behind D.C. Everest's Lucas Allen for the final individual qualification position.

“We didn’t make it to state last year but we also knew we really weren’t losing anybody so we were like ‘Maybe we should actually put in the work’,” Wagner said with a laugh, “and we trained, we got the miles in good. High mileage and we worked on speed at least once a week. So we were in shape, we were improving, we were hitting our times. We could tell we had potential for sure.”

The Cardinals head for a meet hosted at Maple Grove Venues by Onalaska Luther on Monday, the same site of next month's Division 1 sectionals. Following that meet the Cardinals run at South Middle School on Saturday, Oct. 9 in a meet hosted by Eau Claire Memorial before closing the regular season on Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Eau Claire City Wells for the Big Rivers Conference Championships.

Chi-Hi wants to ultimately be a factor in the Big Rivers title fight and said maintaining training will be key to being at their best when they need it most.

“We’ve just got to stay consistent with our training," Beranek said. "Obviously we’ll taper off a little bit going into the end of the season but we’ve got to stay consistent with one longer run a week, a little bit of speed work a week and just keep running every day."

Haley Mason finished in second place for the Cardinals in the girls race, clocking in at 19:46.8 as Menomonie's Isabella Jacobsen rolled to the top spot in 18:17.7. Mason's time was around six seconds off her top time of the fall, set on Sept. 14 in Rice Lake.

Abby Merconti and Jordan Chen secured top-10 finishes by taking ninth and 10th, respectively. Ireland McQuillan came home 14th and Brooklyn Sandvig was 24th as the final scoring runners for Chi-Hi, who finished second with 50 team points.

Menomonie was first in team scoring with 19 points and had eight of the top nine spots overall.

