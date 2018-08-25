A familiar face is back leading the Chi-Hi cross country program.
Roger Skifstad is back as coach for the Cardinals, taking the program over after former coach Karen Swanson stepped down after last season. Skifstad previous coached the team from 2001-2004.
Skifstad inherits a program with plenty of returning talent to go with a strong freshman class that the coach believes can make a difference right away.
“We’re going to have freshmen who are important parts of both teams,” Skifstad.
The girls team returns several runners led by sophomore Ella Behling, a state qualifier from a season ago. Behling had a standout first year with the program, taking fourth at the Big Rivers Conference championships and ninth at sectionals before taking 57th in the Division 1 girls championships in Wisconsin Rapids. Last year Behling and then senior Katie Faris formed a formidable 1-2 combination atop the lineup. But with Faris now graduated and running at UW-Eau Claire, Behling slides into the role as a leader on the team and its a spot Skifstad believes she is ready to handle.
“She’s become more analytical of a runner,” Skifstad said of Behling. “Last year she just chased Katie Faris and the Hudson girls. That was her philosophy.”
Seniors Hannah Sillman and Kaitlyn Timbert finished 26th and 44th, respectively, at the conference championships and will provide additional veteran leadership as a new class of runners including freshmen Haley Mason and Gabrielle Sweitzer could make a difference immediately.
Senior Josh Gienapp and juniors Benjamin LeMay and Noah Graffunder are the top returns from a season ago for the boys squad. The boys team has larger numbers than the girls, but also could have more competition for the top seven varsity spots in the lineup. Seniors Jaron Silvernail and Christian Aronsen, sophomore Logan Scott, freshman Ryan Beranek and others have impressed early and Skifstad said that competition in practice will help come race time.
“That competition breeds lower times by itself a little bit,” Skifstad said.
Skifstad is a long-time teacher in the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District, something that has helped him quickly get to know his team after taking the program over.
“It doesn’t feel like I’m a new coach and it’s important for them to trust me,” Skifstad said.
Chi-Hi opens the season on Saturday when it competes at an invitational hosted by Eau Claire North at the Eau Claire City Wells. The event includes all but one Big Rivers Conference school (River Falls) and has several other teams in the Cardinals’ sectional and thus serves as an important first meet for the season.
“It’s a great opening meet of the year,” Skifstad said.
The Cardinals host a pair of events this fall at Lake Wissota Golf Course with the team’s annual Chi-Hi invitational on Sept. 27 and the Big Rivers Conference Championships on Oct. 13.
“At this time of the year everyone’s positive. There will be some ups and downs but for the most part I think we’re going to be competitive in each of the meets,” Skifstad said.
