Prep Cross Country: Chi-Hi optimistic close to normal season can be had

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cross country coaches and athletes just want the opportunity.

Tuesday was previously set to be the start of the fall prep sports season with the first day of football practice. But that was adjusted a few weeks ago due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as the WIAA Board of Control voted to tweak the starting dates for fall sports.

Cross country, girls tennis, girls golf and girls swimming are currently set to start Aug. 17 while football, volleyball and boys soccer is slated to begin Sept. 7.

Sports across the board may be operating in a more conference-based way this fall and Chi-Hi cross country coach Roger Skifstad said the Big Rivers Conference has already discussed a conference-only schedule for the fall. The coaches met recently and talked through the protocols needed to help make it work.

“We think if we’re allowed to have a season we have a pretty good handle on what we’re going to do safety wise," Skifstad said.

Skifstad said the conference may have two 'trial run' events on the same day with the Big Rivers holding events in Eau Claire and Menomonie in preparation for the full 7-school events later in the season.