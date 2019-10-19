EAU CLAIRE — Benjamin LeMay was waiting for the moment when fatigue would hit.
It never did.
The Chi-Hi senior went out quickly with the fastest group and stayed there as he ran to an eighth-place finish in the boys race at the Big Rivers Conference Cross Country Championships on Saturday at South Middle School.
LeMay finished with a time of 17 minutes, 7.9 seconds to finish in the final All-Big Rivers Conference first team position while setting a personal best time on a rainy course. Haley Mason and Ella Behling took fifth and sixth, respectively, in the girls race to also earn all-conference first team accolades.
"I thought I was starting out too quick but I was with the top guys up there (and) my coach Larry (Mboga) told me I should stick with those guys," LeMay said. "I used everything I got, kept praying and kept running and I stuck with them and finished out pretty good."
The four-year varsity runner LeMay made a slight tweak to his approach earlier this season and has been taking more conservative starts to races. But on Saturday he was near the front early and stayed there.
"Back about the two-mile mark I was just nervous I might get that feeling of tiredness and just die, but somehow I held on," LeMay said.
Ryan Beranek was 35th, Kansas Smith took 41st and Logan Scott and Christian Crumbaker were 45th and 46th, respectively, to round out the scoring runners for the Cardinals. Chi-Hi took seventh with 168 team points as River Falls (37) topped Eau Claire Memorial and Hudson (76) at the front of the pack.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
"We're young, but they did really well," Chi-Hi coach Roger Skifstad said of the boys team. "They didn't look young today. They ran like grown kids so that's good."
Hudson's Tony Week (16:08.3) won the boys race, beating River Falls' Mason Shea (16:10.8) and Hudson's Noah Lundeen (16:14.2) for the top spot.
Mason was fifth in the girls race with a time of 19:42.3, fewer than one second behind Menomonie's Paige Anderson for fourth place. Behling was close behind Mason in sixth in 19:45.5.
Brooklyn Sandvig finished in 23rd place to earn all-conference honorable mention, Gabrielle Sweitzer was 31st and Tess Pitsch was 34th to complete the scoring runners for the Cardinals. The Chi-Hi girls team was fourth with 97 points as Menomonie (49) earned the conference title over Hudson (63) and Eau Claire Memorial (64).
Hudson's Rachel Ball won the girls race in 19:07.2 with teammate Alicia Belany second (19:29.3).
Chi-Hi returns to action next Saturday with Division 1 regionals in New Richmond.
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country Championships 10-19-19
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country Championships 10-19-19
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country Championships 10-19-19
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country Championships 10-19-19
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country Championships 10-19-19
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country Championships 10-19-19
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country Championships 10-19-19
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country Championships 10-19-19
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country Championships 10-19-19
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country Championships 10-19-19
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country Championships 10-19-19
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country Championships 10-19-19
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country Championships 10-19-19
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country Championships 10-19-19
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country Championships 10-19-19
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country Championships 10-19-19
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country Championships 10-19-19
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country Championships 10-19-19
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country Championships 10-19-19
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country Championships 10-19-19
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country Championships 10-19-19
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country Championships 10-19-19
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country Championships 10-19-19
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country Championships 10-19-19
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country Championships 10-19-19
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country Championships 10-19-19
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country Championships 10-19-19
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country Championships 10-19-19
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country Championships 10-19-19
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country Championships 10-19-19
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country Championships 10-19-19
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country Championships 10-19-19
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country Championships 10-19-19
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country Championships 10-19-19
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country Championships 10-19-19
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country Championships 10-19-19
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country Championships 10-19-19
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country Championships 10-19-19
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country Championships 10-19-19
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country Championships 10-19-19
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country Championships 10-19-19
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country Championships 10-19-19
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country Championships 10-19-19
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country Championships 10-19-19
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country Championships 10-19-19
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country Championships 10-19-19
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country Championships 10-19-19
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country Championships 10-19-19
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country Championships 10-19-19
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country Championships 10-19-19
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country Championships 10-19-19
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country Championships 10-19-19
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country Championships 10-19-19
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country Championships 10-19-19
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country Championships 10-19-19
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country Championships 10-19-19
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country Championships 10-19-19
Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to your inbox as they happen!