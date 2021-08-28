Prep Cross Country: Chi-Hi's Bergeman siblings run together for a cause

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Pretty much everything and anything we can find that works we’ll try," Jordan said.

Once Susan and Jeffrey reached middle school, they were able to compete together on the cross country course. But once they both reached high school, Jess was unsure if her daughter would want to continue doing so. She quickly found Susan's answer in emphatic fashion.

“It’s wonderful. I talked to Susan, I know when you start high school as a freshman a lot of kids just want to blend in, maybe not stand out and I did talk with her about this (and) when you are with your brother people just notice," Jess said. "And so you’re not going to have that benefit of blending into the background and that we would understand if she didn’t want to put herself out there. She was like, ‘No way, this is Jeffrey’s chance to be on the school team and we’re going to do this together.’

"I’m really proud of both of them. It’s really awesome to see them both in Chi-Hi uniforms and out here and ready to show everybody they can be included and have a great time.”

Susan and Jeffrey finished in 76th place out of 83 competitors in Saturday morning's race with a time of 33 minutes, 19.8 seconds.