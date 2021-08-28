Prep Cross Country: Chi-Hi's Bergeman siblings run together for a cause

It started with a simple activity and a discovery.
And now it could lead to something truly game-changing.
Chi-Hi freshman Susan Bergeman took to the course on Saturday morning for her first high school cross country race, competing for the Cardinals junior varsity team.
But she wasn't alone. Susan had her brother, Jeffrey, right beside her, pushing him as the duo navigated the course at the Eau Claire City Wells.
That'll be the game plan for each meet this season as Susan and Jeffrey run for inclusion and awareness, hoping they can help pave the way for more wheelchair options in the sport in the future.
Running with Jeffrey has been an activity for the entire Bergeman family for several years. Susan and Jeffrey's mother, Jess, was the first to do it when she started running on her own, then with Jeffrey in 2016 and quickly found he loved it. Jeffrey has been diagnosed with cerebral palsy.
Motivation can come from anywhere.
“I think all families like to have activities that they can do together and running has become something that we have found that regardless of ability level that we’ve been able to do together and it’s something Jeffrey really enjoys," Jess said.
Dad Jordan joined in soon after and competed in his first 5K with Jeffrey in tow, and it has grown from there. The family has competed in events with Jeffrey up to marathon distance in running competitions as well as half-Ironman triathlons and everything in between.
“Pretty much everything and anything we can find that works we’ll try," Jordan said.
Once Susan and Jeffrey reached middle school, they were able to compete together on the cross country course. But once they both reached high school, Jess was unsure if her daughter would want to continue doing so. She quickly found Susan's answer in emphatic fashion.
“It’s wonderful. I talked to Susan, I know when you start high school as a freshman a lot of kids just want to blend in, maybe not stand out and I did talk with her about this (and) when you are with your brother people just notice," Jess said. "And so you’re not going to have that benefit of blending into the background and that we would understand if she didn’t want to put herself out there. She was like, ‘No way, this is Jeffrey’s chance to be on the school team and we’re going to do this together.’
"I’m really proud of both of them. It’s really awesome to see them both in Chi-Hi uniforms and out here and ready to show everybody they can be included and have a great time.”
Susan and Jeffrey finished in 76th place out of 83 competitors in Saturday morning's race with a time of 33 minutes, 19.8 seconds.
Many stories at a cross country meet. Here is one from today. Susan Bergeman (9) pushing her brother Jeffrey Bergeman (9). Two of Chi Hi’s finest! pic.twitter.com/vJTv59Ttuj— Chippewa Falls HS CC (@CFHS_XC) August 28, 2021
But the siblings don't have place finishes in mind — they're looking at the bigger picture. It's through their participation that they hope it can open the door for more to do the same in future seasons.
“Our goal for the first couple meets is just to finish safely and have a good time and show everyone that no matter your ability level, you can do everything if you put your mind to it," Susan said. "Our end goal would be to hopefully have a competitive wheelchair division (for) cross country teams. Maybe (Eau Claire) North has a duo team and create more of a competitive division so that we can compete more evenly with people that are more evenly matched to us.”
Jordan credited the cross country team, staff and other teams for the support they've shown so far in allowing Susan and Jeffrey to run.
“This is a big part of their family,” Chi-Hi coach Roger Skifstad said, “this event, this sort of stuff, and I’m relieved we can offer it to them.”