Prep Cross Country: Chi-Hi's Mason runs to victory in season opener at Irvine Park

A little familiarity and help never hurts.
Chi-Hi junior Haley Mason set a new personal best mark of 19 minutes, 33 seconds as she ran to victory for the cross country team in the girls race on Thursday at the Big Rivers Conference triangular opener at Irvine Park.
Mason, a two-time All-Big Rivers Conference honoree and two-time state qualifier, scored a convincing win at the three-team event that also included Rice Lake and New Richmond. Thursday’s competition marked the first time the Chi-Hi program hosted a meet at the Irvine Park trail in several years, but it was a course with which Mason and her Cardinal teammates were familiar. The team has practiced and run time trials through the woodsy course in the past, but Mason also had another source for information — her father, Kevin Mason, who owns the course record from his time as a runner at Chi-Hi.
“It was really helpful — and they did change it a little bit — but he knew where the splits were, how much was left,” Haley said of Kevin’s words of wisdom. “He told me at one of the splits there was 600 left in the race and just markers like that that weren’t mile markers or K markers.”
Rice Lake’s Alexi MacDonald finished second to Mason in 20:09, with New Richmond’s Anna Fitzgerald and Ceanna Dietz in third and fourth, respectively.
“She set a career PR on a course that is not a PR course,” Chi-Hi coach Roger Skifstad said of Mason. “It’s hot today, and when you look at the racing part of it, it was a legit, tough, competitive just like you’d normally see. But when you drop all of that everybody is just happy to be out here competing finally.”
Rice Lake finished in first place with 30 points in the team standings, with New Richmond second (43) and Chi-Hi third (49).
Lydia Fish came home ninth for the Cardinals, who saw Jordan Chen finish 12th and Ireland McQuillan 13th. Paige Watson finished 14th to round out the scoring runners for the Cardinals, with Gabrielle Sweitzer (15th), Aiva Dahlby (16th) and Brooklyn Sandvig (17th) close behind.
Junior Lukas Wagner finished fourth to lead the Chi-Hi boys, timing in at 16:54.
New Richmond won the team title with 21 points, while Tigers runner Max Blader earned the medalist honor with a time of 15:57, ahead of teammate Cale Bishop (16:41) in second and Rice Lake’s Derek Penzkover in third.
Chi-Hi came home second with 44 points and Rice Lake was third at 71.
“We took second to New Richmond, and there’s no shame in that at all,” Skifstad said of finishing runner-up to the Tigers, a team that advanced to the Division 1 state championships last fall with a team made up mostly of juniors and sophomores.
Wagner didn’t want to overthink his race and led a solid contingent of Cardinals near the front.
“I ran all through winter, I ran all through summer during quarantine when I was just bored, so there was not a week where I did not run,” Wagner said.
Kansas Smith finished in eighth followed by Ben Cihasky in ninth and Ryan Beranek taking 10th for the Cardinals. Jason Mason came home 13th as the final scoring runner for Chi-Hi, with Ian Simetosky 15th and Christian Crumbaker 16th.
Thursday’s meet was one of two smaller events the Big Rivers will be hosting before the league moves to meets with all competing teams later in the year. But Skifstad said the event went on without a hitch with several new COVID-19 related additions put in place to help athletes social distance and maintain cleanliness.
“I think it was a great morning with the cooperation from everybody,” Skifstad said. “We’re all a little nervous with the schools, the kids (and) how are we going to do it? It all came down to the (starting) gun and the digital clock and the course.”
Chi-Hi is scheduled to return to competition on Saturday, Sept. 12, at Menomonie.
“You get to put your uniforms on. A lot of track kids here. A lot of baseball, softball, all those things that got dropped in the spring. A lot of kids missing that stuff. I’m happy that worked out,” Skifstad said. “No injuries whatsoever. Now we see what happens in two weeks when we all get to Menomonie and hopefully we still can. It was a great day.”
Chi-Hi cross country triangular 8-27-20
Chi-Hi cross country triangular 8-27-20
Chi-Hi cross country triangular 8-27-20
Chi-Hi cross country triangular 8-27-20
Chi-Hi cross country triangular 8-27-20
Chi-Hi cross country triangular 8-27-20
Chi-Hi cross country triangular 8-27-20
Chi-Hi cross country triangular 8-27-20
Chi-Hi cross country triangular 8-27-20
Chi-Hi cross country triangular 8-27-20
Chi-Hi cross country triangular 8-27-20
Chi-Hi cross country triangular 8-27-20
Chi-Hi cross country triangular 8-27-20
Chi-Hi cross country triangular 8-27-20
Chi-Hi cross country triangular 8-27-20
Chi-Hi cross country triangular 8-27-20
Chi-Hi cross country triangular 8-27-20
Chi-Hi cross country triangular 8-27-20
Chi-Hi cross country triangular 8-27-20
Chi-Hi cross country triangular 8-27-20
Chi-Hi cross country triangular 8-27-20
Chi-Hi cross country triangular 8-27-20
Chi-Hi cross country triangular 8-27-20
Chi-Hi cross country triangular 8-27-20
Chi-Hi cross country triangular 8-27-20
Chi-Hi cross country triangular 8-27-20
Chi-Hi cross country triangular 8-27-20
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!