Prep Cross Country: Chi-Hi's Mason runs to victory in season opener at Irvine Park

A little familiarity and help never hurts.

Chi-Hi junior Haley Mason set a new personal best mark of 19 minutes, 33 seconds as she ran to victory for the cross country team in the girls race on Thursday at the Big Rivers Conference triangular opener at Irvine Park.

Mason, a two-time All-Big Rivers Conference honoree and two-time state qualifier, scored a convincing win at the three-team event that also included Rice Lake and New Richmond. Thursday’s competition marked the first time the Chi-Hi program hosted a meet at the Irvine Park trail in several years, but it was a course with which Mason and her Cardinal teammates were familiar. The team has practiced and run time trials through the woodsy course in the past, but Mason also had another source for information — her father, Kevin Mason, who owns the course record from his time as a runner at Chi-Hi.

“It was really helpful — and they did change it a little bit — but he knew where the splits were, how much was left,” Haley said of Kevin’s words of wisdom. “He told me at one of the splits there was 600 left in the race and just markers like that that weren’t mile markers or K markers.”

Rice Lake’s Alexi MacDonald finished second to Mason in 20:09, with New Richmond’s Anna Fitzgerald and Ceanna Dietz in third and fourth, respectively.