Prep Cross Country Division 1 Sectionals: Chi-Hi's Mason takes fourth on home course, advances to state for third time

Haley Mason had a plan and the knowledge of how to make it work.

The Chi-Hi junior ran to a fourth-place finish on Saturday in a Division 1 cross country sectional hosted by the Cardinals at Lake Wissota Golf Course, qualifying Mason for next weekend's state championships for the third time.

Mason navigated the familiar course with a personal best time of 19 minutes, 6.8 seconds to make it to state for the third time in as many seasons.

The junior's plan of attack on Saturday was simple — go out with the front pack of runners and stay there.

“It’s a home course, so I know it well and my plan was just to go out and run for a PR and stay with the top pack," Mason said.

Mason's previous best time was a 19:30.4, set at the same course during the Chi-Hi invitational at the start of the month. Mason said the course's grass and the relatively flat layout suited her well and her experience there told her where the best places were to make up ground.

“I’ve walked and ran here quite a bit so there’s tangents and certain ground that’s better to run on, especially with the gravel and grass," Mason said.