Prep Cross Country Division 1 Sectionals: Chi-Hi's Mason takes fourth on home course, advances to state for third time

Haley Mason had a plan and the knowledge of how to make it work.
The Chi-Hi junior ran to a fourth-place finish on Saturday in a Division 1 cross country sectional hosted by the Cardinals at Lake Wissota Golf Course, qualifying Mason for next weekend's state championships for the third time.
Mason navigated the familiar course with a personal best time of 19 minutes, 6.8 seconds to make it to state for the third time in as many seasons.
The junior's plan of attack on Saturday was simple — go out with the front pack of runners and stay there.
“It’s a home course, so I know it well and my plan was just to go out and run for a PR and stay with the top pack," Mason said.
Mason's previous best time was a 19:30.4, set at the same course during the Chi-Hi invitational at the start of the month. Mason said the course's grass and the relatively flat layout suited her well and her experience there told her where the best places were to make up ground.
“I’ve walked and ran here quite a bit so there’s tangents and certain ground that’s better to run on, especially with the gravel and grass," Mason said.
Merrill's Elizabeth Schmidt won the race in 18:43, followed by Menomonie's Isabella Jacobsen (18:51.1) and D.C. Everest's Sara Mlodik (18:56.6). Rice Lake's Alexi MacDonald (19:19.4) and Hudson's Haley Loewe (19:26.1) earned the final two individual qualifying positions in sixth and eighth, respectively.
“Haley is solid. Haley raced her plan," Chi-Hi coach Roger Skifstad said. "The Menomonie girls had a couple strong ones out there she’d been running with this year. We were sort of ignoring the other sub-sectional a little bit (and) just get up and run with the Menomonie strong runners that have so far this year.”
Menomonie won the team championship with 37 points and Marshfield (54) topped Medford (62) and Hudson (63) for second place, the final team advancement position.
Chi-Hi junior Lukas Wagner came up one position short of advancing in the boys race, taking 10th place with a time of 16:47.0 as D.C. Everest's Lucas Allen (16:42.9) was the final qualifier individually.
New Richmond's Max Blader (16:17.5) edged Menomonie's Patrick Schwartz (16:18.6) and Hudson's Anthony Weeks (16:19.4) for first in a spirited battle to the line with Schwartz losing a shoe during his final sprint.
Wagner transferred to Chi-Hi this year after running at Elk Mound previously, finishing 67th for the Mounders at last season's Division 2 state championships in Wisconsin Rapids. Skifstad felt Wagner struggled a little bit in the middle of the race but closed it strong despite a stumble coming to the finish line.
Wagner could still possibly run at next weekend's Division 1 state championships at Hartland Arrowhead High School. If any of the top-five individuals are forced to pull out of the race due to COVID-19 related contract tracing or illness, Wagner would be the first to step in and run.
But whether that happens or not, Skifstad was pleased with Wagner's personal best run on Saturday and feels the junior and his boys team in general could be set up for big things in the future.
“In a lot of ways our kids are hungry for next year," Skifstad said. "Our top-seven boys we go junior, junior, freshmen and four sophomores so that group is our group next year.”
Menomonie made it clean sweep for team titles with the boys (40) topping New Richmond (46) for first with Wausau West (68) and D.C. Everest (78) third and fourth, respectively.
Division 1 Cross Country Sectionals at Chippewa Falls 10-24-20
