Prep Cross Country Division 1 State: Chi-Hi's Mason battles back from foot injury for third state appearance

“She dropped probably more time than anyone in our sub-sectional for today, and she’s feeling strong,” Chi-Hi coach Roger Skifstad said after Mason’s performance. “She knows this course. It’s her third year, she’s a junior and three times (running at sectionals) and if you count the sub-sectionals she’s been in some big races. So she doesn’t worry about that. This was a big race for her but she does what she can do and we talk through it.

“I was hoping for a 19:10-19:15 and she was 19:06 and if you do that you qualify and she does that next week (at state) hopefully and she’s a good leader. She’s a captain for us. Not a lot of Haley Masons walk through the school doors.”

Katie Faris owns the top time in program history with her run of 18:57.1 from the 2016 sectionals, also contested at Lake Wissota Golf Course.

Mason’s role in the program has evolved as she has become more of a leader for a girls team that had just one senior in action at sub-sectionals, giving out valuable advice to others to find a race plan and pace that works for them instead of doing what others are.