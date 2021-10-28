Prep Cross Country Division 1 State: Path to state for Chi-Hi seniors Mason, Wagner started during summer

The pathway to this Saturday’s Division 1 state cross country championships for Chi-Hi seniors Haley Mason and Lukas Wagner did begin when the cross country season started two months ago.

Much of the heavy lifting was done during the summer before the first day of practice began.

Mason and Wagner both point to the miles they put in during the summer months in helping be ready to go and improve for the fall. A later starting spring sports season lasted well into June, meaning less down time than normal once those seasons ended. But both runners and many of their Chi-Hi teammates knew if they wanted to put together strong fall efforts, they work couldn’t stop.

“It’s hard because a lot of people in the summer are having fun and doing other stuff and you have to get up early if you want to beat the heat and save that time to go for a run,” Mason said.

Mason is heading to state for a fourth time while Wagner will run for the second time, but the first since transferring to Chi-Hi from Elk Mound prior to the start of his junior season. Mason has been a consistent presence for the Cardinals on the course since walking into the doors as a freshman. A four-time state qualifier and four-time All-Big Rivers Conference runner, Mason is moving after finishing eighth at last Saturday’s Division 1 sectional hosted by Onalaska. Mason earned the fifth and final individual qualification spot. She entered the race knowing who she needed to beat to advance and after some tense moments early in the race, she took care of business to finish with a time of 19 minutes, 47.9 seconds to join a rare group of competitors as a four-time state qualifier.

“Hers is sort of the bow on the present or the icing on the cake thing, this just validates four years,” Chi-Hi coach Roger Skifstad said of Mason. “She’s been a captain for us and so solid.”

Mason will be running for the third time at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids after last year’s state meet was hosted by Arrowhead High School when the three divisions were hosted at different sites. Mason took 37th in Hartland after finishing 71st and 105th as a sophomore and freshman, respectively. Mason spent this fall battling in a tough and deep Big Rivers Conference which includes the likes of Menomonie’s Isabella Jacobsen, Hudson’s Haley Loewe, Eau Claire North’s Katie Rassbach and Eau Claire Memorial’s Jillian Heth, all runners that are also advancing to state and are seeded highly based on their times.

“She’s been chasing them all year and that’s going to pay off,” Skifstad said of Mason battling the Big Rivers contingent throughout the fall. “She’s due to have her breakout race and she knows the course.”

The senior Mason gave herself little downtime following a successful spring on the soccer pitch where she earned All-Big Rivers Conference first team honors and after a busy summer will have the opportunity to conclude her prep cross country career with one more run on the big stage.

“The summer is the key part of cross country season,” Mason said. “You have to put in the miles in the summer and trust that you did the work earlier.”

Wagner joined the Chi-Hi program as a junior after running previously with Elk Mound. He was a part of the Mounders’ Division 2 state qualifying team in 2019, finishing 67th overall as a sophomore as the third-best finisher in Elk Mound’s sixth-place team effort. The first season for Wagner with the Cardinals came under unusual circumstances in 2020 with that fall being the first prep sports season contested during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But Wagner settled into his new surroundings and turned it on at the end of the season, finishing 10th at sectionals hosted at Lake Wissota Golf Course and ending his season one place and 4.1 seconds back of moving on to run at state individually.

“That added a lot of spark and I was like I am for sure going to state next year,” Wagner said of how his junior season ended, “that’s what I told myself.”

Wagner and his teammates piled up plenty of miles during the summer as the Cardinal boys chased individual and team success this fall. He capped his strong fall regular season by winning the Big Rivers Conference championship at the Eau Claire City Wells on Oct. 16, becoming the first Chi-Hi runner to break the 16-minute barrier with his school record time of 15:56.2.

He backed up that performance by finishing third at last Saturday’s sectional in 16:17.7, wedged between Onalaska’s Manny Putz and Ron Walters in first and second, respectively and Austin Oyen in fourth. Wagner put up one of the top times in the section despite admitting he didn’t feel well for the race, the first time this fall he said he’s felt at a little less than peak efficiency.

He returns to The Ridges this weekend for the first time in two years with more knowledge of what to expect, saying he wants to ‘chill out’ for the first mile as many runners often go out too fast as they succumb to the added adrenaline of the state stage.

“He’s on this streak right now where in golf the ball looks like you can’t miss a putt, the hole looks 30 feet wide,” Skifstad said of Wagner. “That’s what he’s seeing.”

