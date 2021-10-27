Prep Cross Country Division 3 State: Focus on end of season serves McDonell well again in latest trip to state championships

The prep cross country season begins in August.

But for the McDonell boys, the season doesn’t truly get underway until October.

The Macks have once again turned it on at the right time of the year, winning their fifth consecutive Cloverbelt Conference championship before winning a Division 3 sectional championship last Saturday in Boyceville. The Macks will be in action as a team at this Saturday’s state meet for the ninth time in 10 years, bringing a squad with a potent mix of established veterans and talented youngsters.

McDonell opened the season in Boyceville on Aug. 25, finishing fifth out of 11 teams with a score of 113 points. Division 2 squads Prescott (61) and Elk Mound (81) took the top spots while Division 3 programs Glenwood City (85) and Spring Valley (106) were third and fourth, respectively. Dan Anderson led the way that day by taking second in 17 minutes, 26.3 seconds. And while the opener is a good test, it’s merely the tip of the iceberg for a Macks team that ultimately knew their second race of the season in Boyceville would be the one that mattered most.

“The season’s long enough that we can interject mileage throughout the season and peak when it matters most at the end of October,” McDonell coach Marty Bushland said after Saturday’s sectional.

Anderson was well more than a minute faster than his first time of the season in Saturday’s sectional win, and across the board McDonell’s seven runners either set personal best times or were close.

“Our training plan always has us peak at the end of the season, that’s always Marty’s plan,” Anderson said. “We just always listen to what he says, do our workouts, hit our mileage (and) just do everything to the best of our abilities, and at the end of the year it always seems to fall in place and we always end up better than where we were.”

Anderson earned the sectional title in 16:03.9, while Paul Pfeifer (12th), Eddie Mittermeyer (13th), Cooper Mittermeyer (22nd) and Corbin Holm (27th) each scored with Keagan Galvez (29th) and Harrison Bullard (33rd) just outside of the team’s top five.

Anderson finished seventh at last fall’s Division 3 state championships at Maple Grove Venues in West Salem as he, Eddie Mittermeyer (66th) and Galvez (107th) were the three runners back from that effort as the Macks finished eighth as a team.

Last fall’s season was the first full prep sports season to run amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as athletes, coaches and fans worked with extra precautions in place to help keep everyone healthy. This fall’s season has been more standard to prior years, and that includes the state cross country championships being back at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids after the three divisions were run at separate sites around the state in 2020.

Anderson was the lone current member of the team to run at The Ridges in 2019, finishing 15th as a sophomore when the Macks earned a ninth-place finish as a team. That’s all the experience the team has at the unique course and venue in Wisconsin Rapids, and Bushland is looking for his team to put forth a strong effort Saturday in a energetic environment.

“We train all year for this race,” Bushland said. “You train for that type of event and you just hope that it will be inexperience against the course and hopefully we can more than half of the kids win but inexperience often times wins.”

The team will train this week before heading down to Wisconsin Rapids, and Bushland is hoping for an effort that could lead Anderson individually and the team collectively near the front of the pack.

“Probably one last workout and save the legs for what we can do at state,” Anderson said of the team’s training plan this week.

“(And) follow Marty,” Galvez added.

Saturday’s race will be the ninth time in 10 years the Macks have competed at state as a team. The best finish of the bunch was fourth in 2012, and the team has never finished worst than ninth. Saturday will be the last prep cross country race for the senior Anderson, but beyond him the Macks appear once again poised for current and future success.

That’s been the playbook of success over the years for McDonell.

“I think we just proved that we can do it once more,” Anderson said. “We might lose people, but every year we rebuild and come back stronger.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.