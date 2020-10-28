Prep Cross Country Division 3 State: McDonell boys put together another dominant season amid uncertain circumstances

Mittermeyer, Roach and Galvez have added depth to a team that has won the team championship in all but one meet it has competed at thus far. The team has run fewer races than in years past with a reduced schedule because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but the runners are still happy they’ve reached their top destination.

“I think we were all a little bit uncertain, but we all compared to last year put in a lot more work as a team,” Anderson said. “But missing a couple races, I think we were still happy with how it’s going.”

The team has been dominant and deep heading into state, but Roach said the team’s strength isn’t just how it performs on the course.

“I think the most important thing is we’re all here for each other, cheering each other on,” Roach said. “That definitely helps, especially during our meets.”

