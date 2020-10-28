Prep Cross Country Division 3 State: McDonell boys put together another dominant season amid uncertain circumstances

The McDonell boys cross country team came into the season not fully sure how long they’d be able to compete.
But the Macks have put together another impressive season for the program, winning a Cloverbelt Conference and Division 3 sectional championship as the team prepares for its final run of the year this Saturday in West Salem at the state championships.
Dan Anderson, Luke Newton, Jake Siegenthaler, Eddie Mittermeyer, Max Hauser, Marcus Roach and Keagan Galvez teamed up to take the top spot last Saturday in Durand, topping Spring Valley by six points for the sectional title. Anderson led the team by taking fourth while Newton, Siegenthaler, Mittermeyer and Hauser all were among the top-12 team-scored runners in a strong effort.
When the team started practice in mid-August, the runners weren’t sure if they’d even get a chance to compete for a trip to state. Now they’re grateful for the opportunity.
“It’s pretty exciting that we get to run now, because we didn’t know,” Siegenthaler said.
The McDonell boys cross country team advanced to the Division 3 state championships for a fourth season in a row after winning a sectional title on Saturday in Durand.
McDonell finished ninth at state in 2019 with Anderson, Newton, Hauser and Siegenthaler competing. Anderson had the best finish of the group after taking 15th while Newton (96th), Hauser (102nd) and Siegenthaler (104th) were among the team’s scoring runners and provided an experienced core entering this fall.
Mittermeyer, Roach and Galvez have added depth to a team that has won the team championship in all but one meet it has competed at thus far. The team has run fewer races than in years past with a reduced schedule because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but the runners are still happy they’ve reached their top destination.
“I think we were all a little bit uncertain, but we all compared to last year put in a lot more work as a team,” Anderson said. “But missing a couple races, I think we were still happy with how it’s going.”
The team has been dominant and deep heading into state, but Roach said the team’s strength isn’t just how it performs on the course.
“I think the most important thing is we’re all here for each other, cheering each other on,” Roach said. “That definitely helps, especially during our meets.”
But all of Saturday’s runners are going to have new state courses to attack. The WIAA is hosting each of the three divisions at a different site as opposed to the normal three-division event being held at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids. The runners aren’t familiar with the course, and McDonell coach Marty Bushland has been working to find more information about what the team can expect. Still, the longtime cross country coach said all the teams are in the same boat and will have to get up to speed on the layout when they arrive on Saturday.
The McDonell boys cross country team advanced to Division 3 sectionals by taking first at Monday's sub-sectional in Colfax. Cadott's Peter Weir and McDonell's Ellie Eckes and Ann David also advanced individually with strong performances.
“I’m just happy to be there,” Bushland said. “We’re just super happy that the WIAA let this thing run its course, and I think every cross country coach is ecstatic for these kids to run one last time.”
Saturday’s Division 3 race will be contested at Maple Grove Venues in West Salem, a course that has previously held Mississippi Valley Conference meets and hosted a Division 1 sub-sectional on Oct. 19. While not quite as hilly as The Ridges, Maple Grove Venues does have a challenging midpoint of the course the runners will need to be aware of.
The change in venue and format for state has even forced the team to alter its race-week training and some of the normal staples that came with trips to Wisconsin Rapids.
McDonell will run at approximately 10:10 a.m. in the second race of the first session, following the first girls race of the day. The Macks will run with Brookwood, Spring Valley and perennial heavyweight Darlington, something Bushland views as a positive and gives the team plenty of competition to chase while the two other groups of four teams run later in the day.
One of the big challenges in running at state is keeping a proper pace with all the adrenaline and excitement that comes with running at the state championships. But in a year where fewer competitors and people overall will be at the course, the team sees that as a help to keep focused.
“We don’t know the course, but we’ll stick with our paces,” Siegenthaler said. “That should get on our normal race.”
Saturday marks the fourth year in a row the team has qualified for state with Newton running the previous three years and Hauser competing at state in 2018 and 2019.
The seniors Newton, Siegenthaler and Hauser are set for their final races and will do so at state, something that wasn’t a certainty two months ago.
Strong challenges await, but the team is keeping goals high.
“It would be great to come home with a trophy,” Hauser said.
