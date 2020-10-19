Prep Cross Country Division 3 Sub-Sectionals: McDonell boys take top team spot at Colfax

COLFAX — The McDonell boys cross country team entered Monday's Division 3 sub-sectional with the primary goal to survive and advance.
Mission accomplished.
The boys team finished in first place while Dan Anderson was second overall at the ten-team event contested in two sessions at Whitetail Golf Course.
McDonell had the top boys team score with 55 points, finishing 12 in front of Spring Valley (67), 17 ahead of Clear Lake (72) and 36 in front of Cadott (91) for first place.
The cross country postseason is being hosted under different circumstances than usual amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Smaller sub-sectionals are being held statewide on Monday and Tuesday with the top individuals and teams from those smaller meets advancing to larger sectionals taking place at the end of the week. Previously larger sectionals would be the initial postseason event with the top runners and teams from there advancing to state.
McDonell coach Marty Bushland simply wanted his team to avoid any big mistakes and stay focused while running in its smaller five-team session that went out second and later on a chilly afternoon with flurries in the air.
"Survive and advance and it wasn't an issue of surviving, it was just not doing something stupid," Bushland said. "It's hard when you're (running) by yourself and we were able to use some people early."
Overall the Macks had five of the top-16 scoring runners led by Anderson finishing second with a time of 16 minutes, 42.7 seconds. Anderson and Cadott's Peter Weir were neck and neck for much of the race before Anderson pulled away down the stretch. Weir ran a strong second in the session and was sixth overall in 17:25.86 to grab one of the sectional qualifying positions.
Luke Newton came home 11th in 18:15.59, followed by Eddie Mittermeyer in 12th at 18:22.74. Jake Siegenthaler was 14th with a time of 18:30.10 and Max Hauser was 16th as the final scorer in 18:44.43.
Cadott's Tad Weiss finished two spots behind Weir in eighth in 17:55.89 and unfortunately for the runner, one position out of advancing to sectionals behind Colfax's Noah Heidorn in seventh (17:53.03).
"He's a little bummed at it but it's incentive for next year," Cadott coach TJ Weiss said of Tad just missing a sectional qualifying spot by less than three seconds.
Zach Morgal (17th), Evan Freed (26th) and Corbin Grenz (39th) crossed the finish line as the other scoring runners for the Hornets, who finished ahead of Colfax (102), Glenwood City (123) and Eau Claire Immanuel (173) in fourth.
New Auburn's Cole Pederson finished in 51st as the Trojans ran incomplete.
Clear Lake's Adam Loenser won the boys race in 16:42.70, competing in the first session of the day.
McDonell's Ellie Eckes and Ann David advanced to sectionals with strong performances, finishing eighth and ninth, respectively. Eckes completed the course in 21:44.98 while David wasn't far behind her teammate in 21:58.33 to finish as the second and third individual qualifiers.
"Ellie did a nice job and Ann David ran real well," Bushland said. "So that's positive."
Colfax's Molly Heidorn was victorious in 19:41.23 over Glenwood City's Bella Simmons in second (20:01.69). Colfax (37) and Glenwood City (44) finished 1-2 with Cadott fourth (114) and McDonell fifth (116).
Kaileigh Tice and Meadow Barone led the charge for the Hornets in 23rd and 24th, respectively. Lucy Lindeman was close behind in 26th while Jessica Klukas was 28th and Jaycee Stevens 40th as the final scoring runner for the Hornets.
Coach Weiss said his team had seven personal best times out of the 12 competitors and overall was pleased with his team's effort.
"They did well. They were awesome," coach Weiss said of his team. "We went in there, we knew we hadn't beat McDonell (boys) all season long so we said lets place second and see where...we've got to beat Colfax, we've got to beat (Eau Claire) Immanuel and lets see where we finish with the rest because we didn't know what happened in the first race. Nobody knew.
"So lets just go after the Macks, get as close as possible and let the chips fall and we placed fourth overall behind Spring Valley and Clear Lake but we did beat Colfax and that was the goal. They said who do we have to beat and I said Colfax and you've got to beat Immanuel and the girls (it was) the same thing. The girls went in and wanted to beat McDonell and they did and try to stay up there. I couldn't be more pleased with them. I couldn't be more proud."
Christie Abbe finished 27th for the Macks, followed by Eva Bushman and Olivia Clark and Olivia Clark in 46th and 47th, respectively.
The sectional qualifiers will be back in action Saturday afternoon at Durand.
