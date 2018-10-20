MENOMONIE — Go fast, but don't hurry.
That was the mindset for the Chi-Hi girls cross country team at Saturday's Division 1 sectionals and it paid dividends as Ella Behling and Haley Mason each advanced to next weekend's state championships in Wisconsin Rapids.
Behling and Mason finished fifth and sixth, respectively, to earn two of the five individual qualifier positions for state and will have one more race this year.
The sophomore Behling will make her second trip to state after finishing with a time of 19 minutes, 27.3 seconds with the freshman Mason one spot behind her, finishing in 19:37.0.
Onalaska cruised to a team title with 32 points while Hudson was second with 71 points to earn the other state team qualification spot. Onalaska's Kora Malaceck won the race in 18:35.6.
The Cardinals entered Saturday's race determined to get out to an easy pace before picking up the tempo later in the race, not an easy proposition when running in a talented field.
“My goal was not to break away at first, just take it out at my own speed and then stay with the pack and break away when I felt ready to," Mason said.
Behling remained close with fellow Big Rivers Conference runners Rachel Ball of Hudson and Jullian Heth of Eau Claire Memorial while the team-champion Hilltoppers set a blistering early pace.
“I was pretty happy with how I went out," Behling said. "I just wanted to stay with (Hudson’s) Rachel (Ball) in that little group for as long as I could and keep my eye on them.”
Chi-Hi coach Roger Skifstad said the team focused on starts this week.
“Everybody’s fitness level is pretty similar at this point," Skifstad said. "We talked a lot about, especially with the weather, we talked about when we would go out too hard. That’s sort of the only way you can screw up in a cross country race.”
Chi-Hi's Tess Pitsch finished 32nd, Hannah Sillman came home 37th and Gabrielle Sweitzer finished 40th as the Cardinals took fifth place as a team with 120 points.
The Chi-Hi boys took 12th place as a team with 298 points as Hudson (38) and Eau Claire Memorial (52) took home the top-two team spots to advance to Wisconsin Rapids. Eau Claire Memorial's Scout Stokes won the race in 16:28.5 while River Falls' Mason Shea took second.
Benjamin Lemay was the top finisher for Chi-Hi, coming home in 28th place. Noah Graffunder finished 62nd, Mitchell Vanyo was 70th, Josh Gienapp came home 71st and Noah McGivern was 72nd to round out the scoring runners for the Cardinals.
