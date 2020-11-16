Prep Cross Country Honor Roll: Final Fall

The Chippewa County honor roll highlights the top-15 times (one top time per runner) for county runners during the fall season. Times were prior to sectionals.
Dates are listed in parenthesis. Email any missing meet results to sports@chippewa.com.
Boys
Chippewa County Boys Cross Country Honor Roll
|Name, School (Date)
|Time
|Dan Anderson, McDonell (10-13)
|16:46.3
|Lukas Wagner, Chi-Hi (10-10)
|16:49.5
|Lucas Anderson, Bloomer (10-19)
|17:02.45
|Peter Weir, Cadott (10-1)
|17:07.2
|Anders Michaelsen, Bloomer (10-19)
|17:25.63
|Ryan Beranek, Chi-Hi (10-1)
|17:35.2
|Tad Weiss, Cadott (10-6)
|17:50.7
|Ben Cihasky, Chi-Hi (10-1)
|18:07.3
|Kansas Smith, Chi-Hi (8-27)
|18:09
|Luke Newton, McDonell (10-19)
|18:15.59
|Evan Rogge, Bloomer (10-19)
|18:16.02
|Eddie Mittermeyer, Bloomer (10-1)
|18:17.5
|Lukas Milas, Stanley-Boyd (10-13)
|18:20.8
|Christian Crumbaker, Chi-Hi (10-1)
|18:20.6
|Jake Mason, Chi-Hi (10-1)
|18:24.2
Girls
Chippewa County Girls Cross Country Honor Roll
|Name, School (Date)
|Time
|Haley Mason, Chi-Hi (10-1)
|19:30.4
|Brooklyn Sandvig, Chi-Hi (10-1)
|20:39.7
|Lydia Fish, Chi-Hi (10-1)
|21:22.3
|Ellie Eckes, McDonell (10-13)
|21:24.4
|Janelle Schesel, Stanley-Boyd (10-19)
|21:28
|Ireland McQuillan, Chi-Hi (10-1)
|21:45.6
|Ann David, McDonell (10-19)
|21:58.33
|Gabrielle Sweitzer, Chi-Hi (10-10)
|21:59.3
|Kylie Culver, Bloomer (10-19)
|21:59.68
|Paige Watson, Chi-Hi (9-19)
|22:47.1
|Jordan Chen, Chi-Hi (8-27)
|22:57
|Lakken McEathron, Chi-Hi (9-19)
|23:09.2
|Grace Anderson, Bloomer (9-22)
|23:38.5
|Kaileigh Tice, Cadott (10-19)
|23:49.46
|Meadow Barone, Cadott (10-19)
|23:50.09
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country at Lake Wissota Golf 10-1-20
