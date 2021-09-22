 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
Prep Cross Country

Prep Cross Country Honor Roll: Thursday, September 23

The Chippewa County honor roll highlights the top-15 times (one top time per runner) for county runners during the fall season.

Dates are listed in parenthesis. Email any missing meet results to sports@chippewa.com.

BOYS

Lukas Wagner, Chippewa Falls (9-11)  16:36.1

Dan Anderson, McDonell (9-14)  16:36.2

Lucas Anderson, Bloomer (9-2)  17:10.3

Ryan Beranek, Chippewa Falls (8-28)  17:27.3

Peter Weir, Cadott (9-14)  17:31.8

Benjamin Cihasky, Chippewa Falls (8-28)  17:39.0

Anders Michaelsen, Bloomer (9-21)  18:16.3

Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell (9-21)  18:31.5

Breckin Burzynski, Stanley-Boyd (9-21)  18:48.1

Paul Pfeifer, McDonell (9-21)  18:51.3

Kansas Smith, Chippewa Falls (9-14)  18:54.2

Chase Kline, Chippewa Falls (8-28)  18:56.7

Zach Haas, Stanley-Boyd (9-14)  18:59.8

People are also reading…

Lukas Milas, Stanley-Boyd (9-14)  19:03.0

Christian Crumbaker, Chippewa Falls (9-14)  19:15.3

GIRLS

Haley Mason, Chippewa Falls (9-14)  19:41.1

Abby Merconti, Chippewa Falls (8-28)  21:39.2

Janelle Schesel, Stanley-Boyd (9-21)  21:46.0                 

Jordan Chen, Chippewa Falls (9-11)  21:58.4

Ireland McQuillan, Chippewa Falls (9-14)  22:46.3

Brooklyn Sandvig, Chippewa Falls (9-14)  23:37.1

Alena Otto, Bloomer (9-9)  23.53.9

Brooklyn Sarauer, Bloomer (9-21)  23:43.7

Hannah Golden, Chippewa Falls (9-14)  23:48.4

Lizzy Dallas, Chippewa Falls (9-14)  23:56.0

Grace Anderson, Bloomer (9-21)  24:01.0

Christie Abbe, McDonell (9-21)  24:13.7

Anna Boe-Parish, Bloomer (9-21)  24:46.1

Aiva Dahlby, Chippewa Falls (8-28)  25:15.0

Eva Bushman, McDonell (9-21)  25:15.1

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hot Or Not: Justin Fields will be next rookie QB to get first career win?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News