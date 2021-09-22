Prep Cross Country Honor Roll: Thursday, September 23

Lee LaFlamme was a fixture in the Stanley-Boyd community for decades as a coach and educator. The longtime Oriole wrestling and football coach and district administrator passed away earlier this month at the age of 75.
Michael Karlen's 12-yard touchdown reception from Carsen Hause with no time left capped a 28-27 comeback victory for the Stanley-Boyd football team over Mondovi on Friday evening. The Orioles trailed by 12 points with a little more than a minute left before scoring tosses from Hause to Cooper Nichols and Karlen.
The Chi-Hi football team held a powerful New Richmond running game in check and came up with a late turnover to score a 21-14 homecoming win over the previously unbeaten Tigers on Friday evening at Dorais Field.
McDonell senior Dan Anderson finished first in the boys race to lead the McDonell boys team to a championship at Tuesday's Cadott cross country invitational at Whispering Pines Golf Course in Cadott. Stanley-Boyd junior Janelle Schesel was third in the girls race.
The McDonell volleyball team hosted and won the Diocesan Tournament on Saturday with a 5-0 effort with victories over Eau Claire Immanuel, Eau Claire Regis, Wausau Newman, Marshfield Columbus and Stevens Point Pacelli.