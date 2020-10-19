 Skip to main content
Prep Cross Country Honor Roll: Tuesday, Oct. 20
Prep Cross Country Honor Roll

Prep Cross Country Honor Roll: Tuesday, Oct. 20

The Chippewa County honor roll highlights the top-15 times (one top time per runner) for county runners during the fall season. Times were prior to sub-sectionals.

Dates are listed in parenthesis. Email any missing meet results to sports@chippewa.com.

Boys

Chippewa County Boys Cross Country Honor Roll

Name, School (Date) Time
Dan Anderson, McDonell (10-13) 16:46.3
Lukas Wagner, Chi-Hi (10-10) 16:49.5
Peter Weir, Cadott (10-1) 17:07.2
Ryan Beranek, Chi-Hi (10-1) 17:35.2
Tad Weiss, Cadott (10-6) 17:50.7
Lucas Anderson, Bloomer (9-10) 17:51.9
Ben Cihasky, Chi-Hi (10-1) 18:07.3
Kansas Smith, Chi-Hi (8-27) 18:09
Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell (10-1) 18:17.5
Luke Newton, McDonell (10-13) 18:20.0
Lukas Milas, Stanley-Boyd (10-13) 18:20.8
Christian Crumbaker, Chi-Hi (10-1) 18:20.6
Jake Mason, Chi-Hi (10-1) 18:24.2
Anders Michaelsen, Bloomer (10-13) 18:25.2
Jake Siegenthaler, McDonell (10-13) 18:27.5

Girls

Chippewa County Girls Cross Country Honor Roll

Name, School (Date) Time
Haley Mason, Chi-Hi (10-1) 19:30.4
Brooklyn Sandvig, Chi-Hi (10-1) 20:39.7
Lydia Fish, Chi-Hi (10-1) 21:22.3
Ellie Eckes, McDonell (10-13) 21:24.4
Janelle Schesel, Stanley-Boyd (10-13) 21:30.0
Ireland McQuillan, Chi-Hi (10-1) 21:45.6
Gabrielle Sweitzer, Chi-Hi (10-10) 21:59.3
Ann David, McDonell (10-13) 22:11.6
Paige Watson, Chi-Hi (9-19) 22:47.1
Jordan Chen, Chi-Hi (8-27) 22:57
Lakken McEathron, Chi-Hi (9-19) 23:09.2
Grace Anderson, Bloomer (9-22) 23:38.5
Aiva Dahlby, Chi-Hi (8-27) 23:55
Alexa Lisnewski, Stanley-Boyd (10-13) 23:56.3
Elise Bormann, McDonell (10-1) 24:00.1
