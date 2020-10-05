 Skip to main content
Prep Cross Country Honor Roll: Tuesday, Oct. 6
The Chippewa County honor roll highlights the top-15 times (one top time per runner) for county runners during the fall season.

Dates are listed in parenthesis. Email any missing meet results to sports@chippewa.com.

Boys

Chippewa County Boys Cross Country Honor Roll

Name, School (Date) Time
Lukas Wagner, Chi-Hi (8-27) 16:54
Dan Anderson, McDonell (10-1) 17:00.1
Peter Weir, Cadott (10-1) 17:07.2
Ryan Beranek, Chi-Hi (10-1) 17:35.2
Lucas Anderson, Bloomer (9-10) 17:51.9
Tad Weiss, Cadott (10-1) 17:59.9
Ben Cihasky, Chi-Hi (10-1) 18:07.3
Kansas Smith, Chi-Hi (8-27) 18:09
Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell (10-1) 18:17.5
Christian Crumbaker, Chi-Hi (10-1) 18:20.6
Jake Mason, Chi-Hi (10-1) 18:24.2
Luke Newton, McDonell (10-1) 18:27.7
Jaden Ryan, Bloomer (9-10) 18:29.6
Anders Michaelsen, Bloomer (10-1) 18:33.8
Jake Siegenthaler, McDonell (10-1) 18:35.1

Girls

Chippewa County Girls Cross Country Honor Roll

Name, School (Date) Time
Haley Mason, Chi-Hi (10-1) 19:30.4
Brooklyn Sandvig, Chi-Hi (10-1) 20:39.7
Lydia Fish, Chi-Hi (10-1) 21:22.3
Ireland McQuillan, Chi-Hi (10-1) 21:45.6
Ellie Eckes, McDonell (10-1) 22:00.8
Gabrielle Sweitzer, Chi-Hi (10-1) 22:05.2
Ann David, McDonell (10-1) 22:33.9
Paige Watson, Chi-Hi (9-19) 22:47.1
Janelle Schesel, Stanley-Boyd (9-17) 22:52.0
Jordan Chen, Chi-Hi (8-27) 22:57
Lakken McEathron, Chi-Hi (9-19) 23:09.2
Grace Anderson, Bloomer (9-22) 23:38.5
Aiva Dahlby, Chi-Hi (8-27) 23:55
Elise Bormann, McDonell (10-1) 24:00.1
Christie Abbe, McDonell (10-1) 24:04.0
