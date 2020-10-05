Prep Cross Country Honor Roll: Tuesday, Oct. 6

The Chippewa County honor roll highlights the top-15 times (one top time per runner) for county runners during the fall season.
Dates are listed in parenthesis. Email any missing meet results to sports@chippewa.com.
Boys
Chippewa County Boys Cross Country Honor Roll
|Name, School (Date)
|Time
|Lukas Wagner, Chi-Hi (8-27)
|16:54
|Dan Anderson, McDonell (10-1)
|17:00.1
|Peter Weir, Cadott (10-1)
|17:07.2
|Ryan Beranek, Chi-Hi (10-1)
|17:35.2
|Lucas Anderson, Bloomer (9-10)
|17:51.9
|Tad Weiss, Cadott (10-1)
|17:59.9
|Ben Cihasky, Chi-Hi (10-1)
|18:07.3
|Kansas Smith, Chi-Hi (8-27)
|18:09
|Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell (10-1)
|18:17.5
|Christian Crumbaker, Chi-Hi (10-1)
|18:20.6
|Jake Mason, Chi-Hi (10-1)
|18:24.2
|Luke Newton, McDonell (10-1)
|18:27.7
|Jaden Ryan, Bloomer (9-10)
|18:29.6
|Anders Michaelsen, Bloomer (10-1)
|18:33.8
|Jake Siegenthaler, McDonell (10-1)
|18:35.1
Girls
Chippewa County Girls Cross Country Honor Roll
|Name, School (Date)
|Time
|Haley Mason, Chi-Hi (10-1)
|19:30.4
|Brooklyn Sandvig, Chi-Hi (10-1)
|20:39.7
|Lydia Fish, Chi-Hi (10-1)
|21:22.3
|Ireland McQuillan, Chi-Hi (10-1)
|21:45.6
|Ellie Eckes, McDonell (10-1)
|22:00.8
|Gabrielle Sweitzer, Chi-Hi (10-1)
|22:05.2
|Ann David, McDonell (10-1)
|22:33.9
|Paige Watson, Chi-Hi (9-19)
|22:47.1
|Janelle Schesel, Stanley-Boyd (9-17)
|22:52.0
|Jordan Chen, Chi-Hi (8-27)
|22:57
|Lakken McEathron, Chi-Hi (9-19)
|23:09.2
|Grace Anderson, Bloomer (9-22)
|23:38.5
|Aiva Dahlby, Chi-Hi (8-27)
|23:55
|Elise Bormann, McDonell (10-1)
|24:00.1
|Christie Abbe, McDonell (10-1)
|24:04.0
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country at Lake Wissota Golf 10-1-20
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country at Lake Wissota Golf 10-1-20
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country at Lake Wissota Golf 10-1-20
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country at Lake Wissota Golf 10-1-20
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country at Lake Wissota Golf 10-1-20
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country at Lake Wissota Golf 10-1-20
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country at Lake Wissota Golf 10-1-20
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country at Lake Wissota Golf 10-1-20
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country at Lake Wissota Golf 10-1-20
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country at Lake Wissota Golf 10-1-20
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country at Lake Wissota Golf 10-1-20
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country at Lake Wissota Golf 10-1-20
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country at Lake Wissota Golf 10-1-20
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country at Lake Wissota Golf 10-1-20
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country at Lake Wissota Golf 10-1-20
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country at Lake Wissota Golf 10-1-20
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country at Lake Wissota Golf 10-1-20
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country at Lake Wissota Golf 10-1-20
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country at Lake Wissota Golf 10-1-20
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country at Lake Wissota Golf 10-1-20
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country at Lake Wissota Golf 10-1-20
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country at Lake Wissota Golf 10-1-20
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country at Lake Wissota Golf 10-1-20
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country at Lake Wissota Golf 10-1-20
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country at Lake Wissota Golf 10-1-20
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country at Lake Wissota Golf 10-1-20
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country at Lake Wissota Golf 10-1-20
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country at Lake Wissota Golf 10-1-20
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country at Lake Wissota Golf 10-1-20
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country at Lake Wissota Golf 10-1-20
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country at Lake Wissota Golf 10-1-20
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country at Lake Wissota Golf 10-1-20
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country at Lake Wissota Golf 10-1-20
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country at Lake Wissota Golf 10-1-20
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country at Lake Wissota Golf 10-1-20
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country at Lake Wissota Golf 10-1-20
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country at Lake Wissota Golf 10-1-20
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country at Lake Wissota Golf 10-1-20
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country at Lake Wissota Golf 10-1-20
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country at Lake Wissota Golf 10-1-20
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country at Lake Wissota Golf 10-1-20
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country at Lake Wissota Golf 10-1-20
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country at Lake Wissota Golf 10-1-20
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country at Lake Wissota Golf 10-1-20
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country at Lake Wissota Golf 10-1-20
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country at Lake Wissota Golf 10-1-20
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country at Lake Wissota Golf 10-1-20
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country at Lake Wissota Golf 10-1-20
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country at Lake Wissota Golf 10-1-20
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country at Lake Wissota Golf 10-1-20
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!