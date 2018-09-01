The Bloomer boys cross country team returns top level talent this season as they will try to lead the team to the top spot in the Heart O’North after a runner-up position a season ago for 10th year coach Char Kelley.
Senior Alex Conrad placed second at the conference meet last season and qualified for the Division 2 state meet. Expected to be racing against Conrad for early finishes will be senior Cole Michaelsen. Michaelsen finished sixth last season at the Heart O’North meet and took 13th at sectionals. Michaelsen finished second overall in Thursday’s race at Saint Croix Central.
Newcomer Austin Thur joins the team and Kelley believes the junior will make a significant impact in his first year.
The girls finished in seventh place at the conference meet last season, but Kelley thinks the team has a chance to improve on that. Kelley said the team has gained a number of first-time runners who should compliment returnees.
Emily Feagon is poised to lead the team. The junior won the conference meet as a freshman and has battled injuries in her career but Kelley said she is healthy and set for a solid year.
The lone senior is Emilee Schultz, who was the top Blackhawk finisher at the conference meet last year.
Sophomore Kylie Culver and junior Sammi Bucholtz are two individuals who Kelley expects to make the jump to be solid contributors this season.
Bloomer hosts their home invitational on Thursday at Three Lakes Ski Trail in Bloomer.
Lake Holcombe
Orianna Lebal returns for the Chieftains this season. The all-conference performer qualified for the Division 3 state meet in her first year of cross country last year. Lebal finished in fourth in Boyceville and fifth in Bruce to begin the season.
The Chieftains bring in freshman Carly Vavra and Mya Warwick, who coach Aimee Lebal is excited to see join the team. Senior Ashley Burns will also be making a return to the team this season.
Sophomore Jack Porter returns as the lone boys runner.
The Chieftains next race is in Bloomer on Thursday.
Stanley-Boyd
The Orioles are looking for new athletes to emerge in hopes to move up the standings in the Cloverbelt Conference.
Senior captain Dalton McDermond returns as the top finisher for the Orioles at the conference meet in 2017. McDermond took 16th at the Loyal Invitational to open the season.
Stanley-Boyd will need to fill the role left behind by Brice Vircks an honorable mention All-Cloverbelt honoree last season.
Stanley-Boyd coach Nick Mahr identified newcomers Blaine Brenner, Ruben Sanchez and Brandon Buck as individuals who should make an impact this year for the Orioles.
Junior Kelli Shilts is back for the girls team. She finished 33rd as the top Oriole finisher in Loyal.
Stanley-Boyd has their home invite on Thursday.
Cadott
The Hornets bring back a number of veteran runners in 2018 as they look to move up the standings after finishing 10th for the girls and 11th for the boys at the Cloverbelt Conference meet a season ago.
Senior Megan Fasbender is back for her fourth year as part of the team and will be joined by senior Mary Jo Prokupek as veteran leadership.
Sophomore Meadow Barone was the top performer for the Hornets a season ago and will look to do so again in her second year. Barone was the top finisher for the Hornets at both the Boyceville Invitational and Bruce Invitational.
James Pfeiffer took 13th at Boyceville and sixth in Bruce to lead the boys team. Seniors Andy Hinzmann, Zeb Holstein and Zach Drew round out key veteran contributors.
Cadott has their home meet at Whispering Pines Golf Course on Sept. 18.
New Auburn
Emily Campbell takes over for the Trojans cross country teams in 2018.
New Auburn will be led by senior captain Remington Robey. Robey was the top finisher for the Trojans at the Boyceville and Bruce invitationals to open the season.
For the girls team, McKenzie Frank and Hazel Cody were the top finishers for the Trojans at Boyceville with Frank the leader in Bruce.
New Auburn’s next event is Thursday in Cameron.
NOTE: Preview information from Cornell was not received in time for this preview
