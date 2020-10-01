Prep Cross Country: Mason, Wagner lead Chi-Hi at home invitational

Wagner continued a strong first season with the Cardinals on Thursday and has quickly emerged as a consistent threat in the top five at Big Rivers events.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Lukas Wagner up front has been a solid fourth in the conference all year," Skifstad said of Wagner, an Elk Mound transfer.

Senior Ryan Beranek was 12th, Ben Cihasky finished in 19th and Kansas Smith and Christian Crumbaker were 22nd and 23rd, respectively, as the Cardinals were third with 80 points, one better than River Falls (81) as the two teams have traded those positions throughout the fall at Big Rivers meets. Menomonie (35) finished first as a team with Hudson (59) taking the runner-up position.

Chi-Hi and cross country teams across the state had a fair amount of uncertainty in the early weeks of the season.

That uncertainty wasn't just coming from a series of COVID-19 protocols being put in place but also from not knowing how the schedule for the fall would ultimately look and when it may end.