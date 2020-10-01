Prep Cross Country: Mason, Wagner lead Chi-Hi at home invitational

Haley Mason finished third and Lukas Wagner took fourth in their respective races to lead the Chi-Hi cross country team on Thursday at the program's home invitational at Lake Wissota Golf.
The junior Mason was third with a time of 19 minutes, 30.4 seconds as Menomonie's Isabella Jacobsen (18:50.9) and Madeline Palmer (19:09.4) finished first and second, respectively. Wagner timed in at 17:03.8 in a fourth-place performance for the junior, trailing River Falls' Grant Magnuson (16:26.8), Hudson's Anthony Weeks (16:30.9) and Menomonie's Patrick Schwartz (16:42.0).
Mason is a two-time state qualifier who finished 71st at last year's Division 1 state championship and has missed some time this year with an ankle injury. But Thursday's performance was her second meet back from that injury and she set a new personal-best time in the process, topping her victorious 19:33 effort from the team's season-opening meet at Irvine Park in August.
Mason dropped nearly a minute and a half from her last race on Sept. 26 and Chi-Hi coach Roger Skifstad said she's quickly returned to form.
“You don’t get to play defense in this sport," Skifstad said. "It’s your offense. If your offense is a PR, then that’s good offense. Even if you got beat by a few kids.”
Brooklyn Sandvig finished in 15th place, Lydia Fish was 20th, Ireland McQuillan came home 23rd and Gabrielle Sweitzer was 28th as the Cardinal girls were fifth in the team standings with 89 points. Menomonie (38) finished first with Hudson (64) in second place.
Wagner continued a strong first season with the Cardinals on Thursday and has quickly emerged as a consistent threat in the top five at Big Rivers events.
“Lukas Wagner up front has been a solid fourth in the conference all year," Skifstad said of Wagner, an Elk Mound transfer.
Senior Ryan Beranek was 12th, Ben Cihasky finished in 19th and Kansas Smith and Christian Crumbaker were 22nd and 23rd, respectively, as the Cardinals were third with 80 points, one better than River Falls (81) as the two teams have traded those positions throughout the fall at Big Rivers meets. Menomonie (35) finished first as a team with Hudson (59) taking the runner-up position.
Chi-Hi and cross country teams across the state had a fair amount of uncertainty in the early weeks of the season.
That uncertainty wasn't just coming from a series of COVID-19 protocols being put in place but also from not knowing how the schedule for the fall would ultimately look and when it may end.
But now the Cardinals and others have more peace of mind and Skifstad said the team is excited now that it knows what awaits in the near future. The league will be hosting an unofficial conference championship on Oct. 10 in River Falls before this year's altered postseason features a Division 1 sub-sectional on Oct. 20 with the Cardinals host a sectional back at Lake Wissota Golf on Oct. 24 for those individuals and teams that advance.
The season is a little different with a few teams not involved and some extra precautions in place. But as October rolls on, the runners will appear to have the opportunity to compete in a postseason.
A little taste of normalcy.
“Now it’s like normal," Skifstad said. "We sat there in our meeting (Wednesday) and talked targets on other teams. We’re picking out targets on other teams and who you’re going to race and all the fun stuff.”
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country at Lake Wissota Golf 10-1-20
