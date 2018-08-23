BOYCEVILLE — The McDonell girls cross country team started out the season on a high note by taking third place on Thursday at the Boyceville Alumni Cross Country Invitational.
The Macks finished with 100 team points, one behind Cameron for the runner-up position. Durand won the title with 85 points.
Freshman Lydia Fish finished in third place overall with a time of 22 minutes, 31.7 seconds to lead the way for the Macks. Ann David finished fifth (22:55.10), Ellie Eckes came in 10th to give the team three runners in the top ten. Elise Bormann was 45th and Anna Geissler took 66th to round out the scoring runners as the quartet of sophomores combined with Fish for a strong performance.
The Mack girls return to the vast majority of their team from a season ago and six of the top seven finishers for the team were either freshmen or sophomores.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell senior Orianna Lebal took fourth place individually in 22:49.87. Lebal was a state qualifier a season ago in her first season of high school cross country, taking 79th at the Division 3 state championships.
“She just ran very strong, with confidence and ran her race,” Lake Holcombe/Cornell coach Aimee Lebal said of Lebal.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell, New Auburn and Cadott each ran as incomplete teams. Mya Warwick (30th) and Ashley Burns (94th) were the other finishers for the Knights.
Meadow Barone and Kaileigh Tice were 49th and 58th, respectively, to lead Cadott while Megan Fasbender was 76th. McKenzie Frank and Hazel Cody were 115th and 116th, respectively, for the Trojans.
Durand’s Madison Sand won the race in 21:43.79 and Colfax’s Erica Kallstrom took second.
The McDonell boys team was fourth as a team with 134 points as Durand took the top spot in the boys team standings as well with 73 points. The Macks were led by three runners in the top 10 as Charlie Bleskachek (third), Joe Thaler (seventh) and Sean Craker (10th) were at the front of the pack.
Luke Newton finished 45th and Jake Siegenthaler came home 74th as the scoring runners for McDonell.
“This was a good day to see where our fitness was at,” McDonell coach Marty Bushland said.
James Pfeiffer was 13th to lead Cadott as the Hornets finished 13th in the team standings. Andy Hinzmann was 33rd, Steven Pfeiffer took 68th, Evan Freed came home 93rd and Tad Weiss finished 112th for the Hornets.
Cadott coach TJ Weiss has good numbers with his program and said early on his teams are focused on getting up to speed.
“At the beginning of the season we just focus on the front end of the race right now,” Weiss said. “Hit the mile mark and we’ll go from there.”
Lake Holcombe/Cornell and New Auburn ran as incomplete boys teams. Jack Porter (151st) was the lone runner for the Knights. Remington Robey (147th) and Peyton Trowbridge (160th) were the two runners for the Trojans.
Durand’s Isaac Wegner led a 1-2 Panther finish at the front with the victory in 17:17.95, nearly a minute in front of teammate Riley Radle (18:12.70).
