The McDonell cross country program is hosting the 15th annual Fall Frolic 5K run/walk on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Irvine Park in Chippewa Falls.
Raceday registration is from 9-10:15 a.m. at the Flag Hill Pavilion and is $20 per person on the day of the race. The top overall male and female finisher will each receive a gift certificate for a free pair of shoes from Mason Shoe Outlet Store and medals will be awarded to the top-3 finishers in each category.
The event will be held rain or shine. Entry fee also includes a postrace picnic with brats, burgers and hot dogs.
For more information, please contact Marty Bushland at 723-5525 or mbushlandmowerins@hotmail.com
