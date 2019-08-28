BOYCEVILLE — McDonell senior Joe Thaler finished in seventh place to lead the Mack boys to a fifth place finish as a team on Wednesday at the Boyceville Alumni Cross Country Invitational.
Thaler timed in at 18 minutes, 12.78 seconds as Elk Mound's Cade Hanson won the race in 17:25.59. Dan Anderson took 11th, Luke Newton finished 35th, Max Hauser came home 49th and Jake Siegenthaler was 66th to round out the scoring runners for McDonell, who finished with 154 team points. Elk Mound won the boys team title with 60 points, eight in front of Clear Lake.
Cadott's Peter Weir finished in 28th while Tad Weiss and Eddie Mittermeyer were 59th and 60th, respectively, for the Hornets as they finished 12th as a team with 310 points.
Austin Bowe finished 85th to lead Lake Holcombe/Cornell, who ran incomplete.
McDonell junior Ellie Eckes came home 17th in the girls race with a time of 23:05.57 as Durand's Madison Sand won in 21:29.04. Elise Bormann (29th) and Ann David (41st) finished near the front for the Macks, who were 12th as a team with 261 points as Durand ran to the team title with 69 points.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell's Jaiden Cornell took 56th as the Knights ran incomplete. Kaileigh Tice and Meadow Barone took 72nd and 77th, respectively, for the Hornets as they ran incomplete.