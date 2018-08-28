The McDonell cross country program has accomplished a lot in its illustrious history.
But one thing it has not done is advance a boys and girls team to the state championships in the same season since McDonell joined the WIAA in 2000.
The Macks return a strong core of runners on each team and could be in contention to do that this fall.
“There’s a good group of kids to work with,” McDonell coach Marty Bushland said. “We’ve got a lot of work to do between now and the end of October but at least we have something to work with. There’s a good nucleus to work around. The kids are doing a nice job.”
The boys team returns five members from its Division 3 state qualifying group from a season ago, a team that took sixth at the state meet in Wisconsin Rapids. Seniors Charlie Bleskachek, Mitch Haley and Sean Craker, junior Joey Thaler and sophomore Luke Newton return to lead the team. Sophomores Jake Siegenthaler, Max Hauser and Sam Tonkraski ran for the team in its season-opening performance last Thursday in Boyceville when the team took fourth.
“I do feel that by conference time and sectional time we should have seven guys that are worthy of wearing the jersey and are going to represent the team well,” Bushland said of the boys team. “I think our alternates are going to be really good too, like how we had that great depth last year. I just hope the kids do round into shape and the kids stay healthy.”
While the boys team brings back a bevy of experience, it was the girls team that led the way in the team’s first event of the season as they took third place as a team in Boyceville. The girls team is expecting to take a big step forward with a young, but talented group that ran just one senior in the first race of the year.
Freshman Lydia Fish took third in her first high school race with sophomores Ann David and Ellie Eckes fifth and tenth, respectively, to go with sophomores Elise Bormann and Anna Geissler rounding out the scorers. Senior Hannah Sykora and freshman Helen Bullard made up the rest of the team in Boyceville that impressed Bushland, beating one of the teams he expects to compete for a sectional championship with Glenwood City.
“I felt Glenwood City would be the team to worry about in the sectional and we beat them (in Boyceville) and had a couple girls not have a great day,” Bushland said.
McDonell continued the early portion of its schedule at Loyal on Tuesday and has upcoming events at Marshfield (Sept. 1), Stanley-Boyd (Sept. 6) and Rice Lake (Sept. 11) as the season gets in full swing. Bushland said results for his team early in the campaign are secondary to building up fitness and strategy.
“We use the first few meets as progress report training. We’re not going to kill ourselves, just go out there and run certain segments of the race a specific way and if we win doing that, great. If we don’t win it doesn’t matter,” Bushland said. “It’s not like football or basketball where your conference wins and losses early in the season matter. It gives a lot more flexibility and a lot less stress.”
The team closes the regular season with the Cloverbelt Conference championships in Colby on Oct. 13 before sectionals one week later in Boyceville. That’s when Bushland is aiming for his team to be working at its best and if it is, it may have the chance to accomplish something that hasn’t happened since the team competed in WISAA.
“The hopes and dreams and prayers are that by the end of the year the boys and girls teams are in the mix to make it to state and I think they certainly will be,” Bushland said. “If everything goes well and they both advance, who knows what they do once they get there (to state).”
