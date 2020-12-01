Prep Cross Country: McDonell's Anderson earns WCCCA Division 3 all-state first team honors

McDonell junior Dan Anderson has been selected to the Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association Division 3 boys all-state first team for the 2020 season.

Anderson was one of seven runners to make the Division 3 first team, earning the place by virtue of his seventh-place finish at the Division 3 state championships on Oct. 31 at Maple Grove Venues in West Salem.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The all-state teams were divided by three divisions with the top-seven finishers from their respective state meet earning first team honors, the next seven placers being selected to the second team and the next seven being chosen as honorable mentions.

Prep Cross Country Honor Roll: Final Fall The Chippewa County honor roll highlights the top-15 times (one top time per runner) for cou…

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0