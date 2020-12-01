 Skip to main content
Prep Cross Country: McDonell's Anderson earns WCCCA Division 3 all-state first team honors
Prep Cross Country: McDonell's Anderson earns WCCCA Division 3 all-state first team honors

McDonell junior Dan Anderson has been selected to the Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association Division 3 boys all-state first team for the 2020 season.

Anderson was one of seven runners to make the Division 3 first team, earning the place by virtue of his seventh-place finish at the Division 3 state championships on Oct. 31 at Maple Grove Venues in West Salem.

The all-state teams were divided by three divisions with the top-seven finishers from their respective state meet earning first team honors, the next seven placers being selected to the second team and the next seven being chosen as honorable mentions.

