Prep Cross Country: McDonell's Anderson wins boys race as Macks take top team spot at Cadott invite

CADOTT — By now McDonell senior Dan Anderson and his team know if they follow their game plan, good things will happen.

More good things happened for the McDonell cross country team at Tuesday's Cadott invitational as Anderson won the boys race and the Macks took first in the team standings.

Anderson navigated the course at Whispering Pines Golf Course to win the race with a time of 17 minutes, 14.9 seconds as the senior was nearly 20 seconds ahead of Neillsville/Granton's Taytor Lowry (17:34.1) for the top spot. Overall the Macks grabbed five of the top-19 positions to finish with 47 team points in front of Stratford (78) and Stanley-Boyd (93) for the top team position.

Anderson took his time in the early stages of the race before taking the lead for good and expanding it to win his third race of the year after winning earlier at Loyal and Stanley-Boyd.

“My game plan always is (that) kids always start out fast and I just know to not do that and I just always follow my game plan," Anderson said. "You’ve heard it before, (McDonell coach) Marty (Bushland) has a plan for us throughout the whole race. I feel like if we follow it, it always results in a good time and a good race.”