Prep Cross Country: McDonell's Anderson wins fifth race of season, boys team takes fourth title at Cadott Invitational

Milas was followed by fellow freshman Zach Haas (21st), senior Travis Christoph (24th) and freshman Troy Trevino (40th) and sophomore Dale Sayles (55th).

Ellie Eckes had a strong run to lead the McDonell girls, coming home in second place in 22:25.6 as Altoona's Mercedes Romo won the race in 22:03.8.

"Ellie obviously ran a great race on the girls side," Bushland said. "It was nice to see her do that well."

Stanley-Boyd's Janelle Schesel secured a top-five finish by taking fifth (23:13.0) to lead the Orioles and Cadott's Meadow Barone was 13th for the Hornets.

McDonell was third in the team standings with 77 points as Altoona (35) and Eau Claire Regis (51) secured the first two positions. Cadott was fifth (110) and Stanley-Boyd ran incomplete.

Ann David came home in 10th place for the Macks with Amber Adams (21st), Christie Abbe (26th) and Elise Bormann (29th) grabbing the other point scoring positions for the team.

Lucy Lindeman (18th), Kaileigh Tice (25th), Jessica Klucas (36th) and Jaycee Stephens (38th) were Cadott's other finishers and Stanley-Boyd's Alexa Lisnewski came home 16th.

"We're still putting things together," Mahr said. "We're still putting out the changes with how the season's going to look. We're still not even sure what our best performances are going to be yet but I think we can be pretty encouraged by what we've seen so far, but know we can have a lot better results once we fully get things into season shape."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.