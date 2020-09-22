Prep Cross Country: McDonell's Anderson wins fifth race of season, boys team takes fourth title at Cadott Invitational

CADOTT — It's early in the prep cross country season, but thus far Dan Anderson is delivering the sport's version of a perfect game.
And the McDonell boys cross country team in general isn't very far behind that pace.
Anderson, a McDonell junior, remained unbeaten on the young season Tuesday, running to victory at the Cadott Cross Country Invitational hosted at Whispering Pines Golf Course.
Anderson finished at the front with a time of 17 minutes, 25.8 seconds as he outran Cadott's Peter Weir (17:35.6) for the top spot.
Entering Tuesday's meet, Anderson won events at Loyal/Greenwood, Marshfield Columbus, Stanley-Boyd and Altoona. The time wasn't Anderson's best thus far this year, that was a 17:15.0 coming last week in Altoona. But after finishing 15th at last year's Division 3 state championships in Wisconsin Rapids, Anderson has carried that momentum over into the fall and has quickly emerged as a runner to beat in the Cloverbelt Conference.
His top competitor on Tuesday is also off to a strong start to the season as the sophomore Weir navigated his home course with a season-best time. Cadott junior Tad Weiss also had a strong run by finishing fourth in 18:19.9.
"They're running hard, and I'm happy with them," Cadott coach TJ Weiss said of his team.
McDonell won the team championship with five of the top-18 finishers overall to edge Altoona (53) and Neillsville/Granton (67) for first with Cadott fourth (72) and Stanley-Boyd fifth (109).
"I thought our top-five guys ran exceptional," McDonell coach Marty Bushland said.
Luke Newton finished in sixth place, Eddie Mittermeyer and Jake Siegenthaler cross the finish line nearly in a dead heat in 12th and 13th place, respectively, and Max Hauser finished 19th as the final scoring runner for the Macks.
McDonell has won four team championships in its five competitions this year, finishing second to Altoona last week before bouncing back with a top finish on Tuesday.
"The boys are doing well considering we have a pretty limited group of (opposing) teams," Bushland said. "We haven't seen...we're probably 60 or 70 teams lower this year than what we've gone against last year."
Zach Morgal was 14th for the Hornets with Evan Freed (31st) and Corbin Grenz (45th) as the other best finishers for the team.
Stanley-Boyd's Lukas Milas was the highest-finishing freshman in the field as he ran to an 11th-place finish.
"That's definitely where he wants to be. He sees himself wanting to be in that top pack," Stanley-Boyd coach Nick Mahr said of Milas. "He knows he's a freshman but he wants to be the best freshman."
Milas was followed by fellow freshman Zach Haas (21st), senior Travis Christoph (24th) and freshman Troy Trevino (40th) and sophomore Dale Sayles (55th).
Ellie Eckes had a strong run to lead the McDonell girls, coming home in second place in 22:25.6 as Altoona's Mercedes Romo won the race in 22:03.8.
"Ellie obviously ran a great race on the girls side," Bushland said. "It was nice to see her do that well."
Stanley-Boyd's Janelle Schesel secured a top-five finish by taking fifth (23:13.0) to lead the Orioles and Cadott's Meadow Barone was 13th for the Hornets.
McDonell was third in the team standings with 77 points as Altoona (35) and Eau Claire Regis (51) secured the first two positions. Cadott was fifth (110) and Stanley-Boyd ran incomplete.
Ann David came home in 10th place for the Macks with Amber Adams (21st), Christie Abbe (26th) and Elise Bormann (29th) grabbing the other point scoring positions for the team.
Lucy Lindeman (18th), Kaileigh Tice (25th), Jessica Klucas (36th) and Jaycee Stephens (38th) were Cadott's other finishers and Stanley-Boyd's Alexa Lisnewski came home 16th.
"We're still putting things together," Mahr said. "We're still putting out the changes with how the season's going to look. We're still not even sure what our best performances are going to be yet but I think we can be pretty encouraged by what we've seen so far, but know we can have a lot better results once we fully get things into season shape."
