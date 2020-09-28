Prep Cross Country Notebook: Young roster building steam for Cadott boys team

Last Tuesday’s Cadott Invitational was an important meet for the Cadott cross country team.
Not only because the Hornets got the chance to run on their home course at Whispering Pines Golf Course, but also because the team got a chance to see where it stood up against most of its Cloverbelt Conference foes.
The boys team had a solid accounting for itself, placing two of the first four finishers while taking fourth place overall within striking distance of the top teams.
A successful start to the season for the Hornet boys has come from a team made up primarily of underclassmen, a group seeing success now and hoping to build on it for bigger things in the coming years. Sophomore Peter Weir has led the way for the team and did so again last week, finishing in second place with a time of 17:35.6 behind race-winning Dan Anderson from McDonell.
Cadott coach TJ Weiss said his team has attacked their training schedule hard, even asking for more challenging sessions as they look to keep improving.
“They’ve been asking for the hard ones, because they’ve got goals,” Weiss said. “We work on individual goals, short term and long term goals.”
Weir’s time from last Tuesday places him third in this week’s prep cross country honor roll behind Chi-Hi’s Lukas Wagner (16:54) and Anderson (17:15).
Junior Tad Weiss was not far behind Weir, taking fourth to give Cadott the first team to have two runners cross the finish line. Coach Weiss said the duo attacked their offseason training, determined to put together a strong fall after the spring sports season was wiped out. They lost valuable training time and race experience through competing in distance track and field events and are doing what they can to make up for that lost opportunity.
Behind Weir and Weiss, the Hornets have an improving group of runners with steady senior Zach Morgal (who finished 14th in the race), juniors Evan Freed and Corbin Grenz and freshman Sage Handrick.
“We’ve got a bright future,” coach Weiss said.
Schesel, Lisnewski making mark with Stanley-Boyd girls
In the words of Stanley-Boyd cross country coach Nick Mahr, Janelle Schesel and Alexa Lisnewski are not lifelong cross country enthusiasts.
But the sophomore duo has competed like lifetime runners thus far this fall for the Orioles.
Schesel joined the sport for the first time a season ago and earned All-Cloverbelt Conference honors while Lisnewski has been a reliable runner, finishing in the top half of the standings this year in her first season.
Schesel finished fifth at Cadott last week with a time of 23:13.0 and has been a consistent force near the front of the finishes thus far this fall.
“She’s a solid performer,” Mahr said. “She’s not a love of running kind of kid but she’s a kid who loves to do well and get out there and compete. I think she just likes showing off her talent and being part of the team.”
Lisnewski joined the team at the suggestion of Schesel after playing volleyball in 2019 and finished 16th at Cadott.
“She’s right there with a solid performer on any team in the conference,” Mahr said of Lisnewski. “She’s be on their squad. She’s doing well. She’s still pretty fresh and raw but she’s running hard.”
Postseason path revealed
The WIAA has revealed the postseason plan for cross country, with a few tweaks made.
Sub-sectional competitions will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 20, with those advancing to sectionals competing again on Saturday, Oct. 24. In recent years, the cross country postseason schedule would start with large-scale sectionals before the annual state championships at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.
Chi-Hi will compete in Division 1 with Ashland, Hudson, Menomonie, New Richmond, Rice Lake and River Falls. Bloomer is in Division 2 in a sub-sectional with Altoona, Baldwin-Woodville, Elk Mound, Ellsworth, Prescott, Saint Croix Central and Somerset. Stanley-Boyd is also in Division 2 with Arcadia, Black River Falls, Colby/Abbotsford, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, Loyal/Greenwood, Neillsville/Granton, Stratford and Thorp/Gilman. McDonell is in Division 3 with Boyceville, Cadott, Clear Lake, Colfax, Eau Claire Immanuel, Elmwood/Plum City, Glenwood City, New Auburn, Prairie Farm/Turtle Lake and Spring Valley. Lake Holcombe/Cornell is in another Division 3 subsectional with Birchwood, Bruce, Cameron, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, Flambeau, Frederic/Luck, Grantsburg, Lac Courte Oreilles, Ladysmith, Shell Lake and Webster.
Sub-sectional and sectional sites have not been revealed yet.
