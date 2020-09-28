Prep Cross Country Notebook: Young roster building steam for Cadott boys team

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Last Tuesday’s Cadott Invitational was an important meet for the Cadott cross country team.

Not only because the Hornets got the chance to run on their home course at Whispering Pines Golf Course, but also because the team got a chance to see where it stood up against most of its Cloverbelt Conference foes.

The boys team had a solid accounting for itself, placing two of the first four finishers while taking fourth place overall within striking distance of the top teams.

A successful start to the season for the Hornet boys has come from a team made up primarily of underclassmen, a group seeing success now and hoping to build on it for bigger things in the coming years. Sophomore Peter Weir has led the way for the team and did so again last week, finishing in second place with a time of 17:35.6 behind race-winning Dan Anderson from McDonell.

Cadott coach TJ Weiss said his team has attacked their training schedule hard, even asking for more challenging sessions as they look to keep improving.

“They’ve been asking for the hard ones, because they’ve got goals,” Weiss said. “We work on individual goals, short term and long term goals.”