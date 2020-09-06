Prep Cross Country Preview: Bloomer boys aiming high entering season with large group of returners

A lot of the names in the lineup for the Bloomer boys cross country team will be familiar this fall.
That’s because the Blackhawks return a number of competitors from last season and now one year older and wiser, the team is raising its expectations.
A number of runners that competed at last season’s Division 2 sectional hosted by St. Croix Central were underclassmen with five of the seven being freshmen. Senior Jaden Halom finished in 12th place at the Heart O’North Conference championships before taking 43rd at sectionals to lead the ‘Hawks in both occasions. Sophomores Jaden Ryan and Evan Rogge were 15th and 16th, respectively, at the conference championships and were one spot apart at sectionals when Ryan was 53rd and Rogge came home 54th.
Sophomores Dominick Meisner and Parker Ruff also return while freshmen Anders Michaelsen and Lucas Anderson look to carry over their success from middle school into high school competition.
“Last year was a building season,” Bloomer coach Char Kelley said. “We took fourth at conference. This year we hope to win it.”
The girls team will have many new faces following the graduation of a number of competitors. Grace Anderson, Kylie Culver, Brooke Wittrock, Taylor Revoir and Georgia McManus lead the returning runners on the girls squad. Anderson (63rd) and Culver (71st) were two of the five scoring runners for Bloomer at sectionals while Wittrock finished 83rd.
Incoming freshmen Ivorie Rogge, Olivia Kerola, Joelle McManus and Kaylee Krueger will add depth to a girls team that lost Maggie Sarauer, Vanessa Jenneman, Samantha Buchholtz and Emily Freagon to graduation.
“This is a growing season for the girls,” Kelley said. “We are hoping to run strong and improve times from last year and place top-5 (in the conference).”
Bloomer opened the season with a conference meet at Ladysmith on Thursday and hosts a conference event on Thursday at Three Lakes Ski Trail.
Cadott seeks improvement
The Hornets are aiming to improve on last year’s conference meet finishing positions.
The boys return a pair of All-Cloverbelt Conference honorees with sophomore Peter Weir and junior Tad Weiss after Weir earned first team all-conference accolades and Weiss was an honorable mention honoree in 2019. Senior Zach Morgal and juniors Corbin Grenz and Evan Freed are also back to give the Hornets veterans from a team that took fifth in the Cloverbelt standings last year.
The girls are led by a pair of senior letterwinners with the return of Meadow Barone and Kaileigh Tice. Junior Jessica Klukas and sophomore Lucy Lindeman are also back to join with juniors Izzy Chady and Haley Larson and freshmen Jaycee Stephens and Sage Handrick for the girls and boys team, respectively.
The Hornets opened the season last Monday in Bruce and is hosting an invite later this month on Sept. 22 at Whispering Pines Golf Course.
Schesel leads Stanley-Boyd
Janelle Schesel’s first season offered plenty of excitement for the Orioles.
Schesel finished in 16th place at the Cloverbelt Conference Championships as a freshman as a first-time runner and sixth-year coach Nick Mahr thinks her sophomore season could be even better.
Senior Travis Christoph will lead the boys team while fellow senior Blaine Brenner could join with a large group of freshmen in Lukas Milas, Troy Trevino, Zach Haas, Reece Trunkel, Breckin Burzynski and Abe Sanchez to help the Orioles field a full team.
Stanley-Boyd loses an all-conference runner in foreign exchange student Alba Rico Gil.
The Orioles host a meet on Saturday in Stanley.
Trowbridge, Pederson return for New Auburn
A pair of returners lead the way for the Trojans this fall.
Senior Peyton Trowbridge and junior Cole Pederson are the veterans of the team for New Auburn and will be joined by a few new faces as senior Elijah Lopez and sophomore Evelyn Cody embark on their first seasons with the program.
New Auburn opened the season last Monday in Bruce and returns to action on Tuesday at a meet hosted by Webster.
NOTE: No preview information was provided for Lake Holcombe/Cornell in time for this preview story.
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
