Prep Cross Country Preview: Bloomer boys aiming high entering season with large group of returners

A lot of the names in the lineup for the Bloomer boys cross country team will be familiar this fall.

That’s because the Blackhawks return a number of competitors from last season and now one year older and wiser, the team is raising its expectations.

A number of runners that competed at last season’s Division 2 sectional hosted by St. Croix Central were underclassmen with five of the seven being freshmen. Senior Jaden Halom finished in 12th place at the Heart O’North Conference championships before taking 43rd at sectionals to lead the ‘Hawks in both occasions. Sophomores Jaden Ryan and Evan Rogge were 15th and 16th, respectively, at the conference championships and were one spot apart at sectionals when Ryan was 53rd and Rogge came home 54th.

Sophomores Dominick Meisner and Parker Ruff also return while freshmen Anders Michaelsen and Lucas Anderson look to carry over their success from middle school into high school competition.

“Last year was a building season,” Bloomer coach Char Kelley said. “We took fourth at conference. This year we hope to win it.”