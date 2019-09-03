The Bloomer cross country team returns depth on the girls team and brings in a talented freshman class on the boys side as it looks to overcome the loss of a pair of state-class boys runners.
The girls finished third a season ago in the Heart O’North Conference standings for 11th-year coach Char Kelley and bring back to nucleus of that team. Emily Freagon finished 11th at the Heart O’North meet while Grace Anderson and Sammy Buchholtz were 17th and 19th, respectively.
Vanessa Jenneman and Maggie Sarauer are coming off strong track seasons, both members of Bloomer’s Division 2 state championship 400-meter and 800-meter relay teams and Kylie Culver enters the year healthy and ready to add to an already talented roster.
The boys roster has some turnover at the top with the graduations of Cole Michaelsen and Alex Conrad. Michaelsen and Conrad finished third and 14th, respectively, in the Division 2 boys state championships last season and have now moved on. Jaden Halom finished 12th at the conference meet and Dawson Beaudette took 29th as a part of a Bloomer team that tied for the conference team title before losing on a tiebreaker and both return.
Newcomers Gavin Gehring, Parker Ruff and Jaden Ryan should help the roster this fall as it gets younger.
Bloomer hosts its annual invitational on Sept. 12 at Three Lakes Ski Trail in Bloomer.
Young Cadott roster impresses coaches with work ethic
Both the Hornets boys and girls teams have turnover this year, but 19th-year coach TJ Weiss has liked what he has seen so far from his younger runners.
Meadow Barone was an All-Cloverbelt Conference honorable mention runner a season ago and is a co-captain of the girls team this fall along with returner Kaileigh Tice. Corbin Grenz won the team’s most improved runner award a season ago and is a captain while Evan Freed and Tad Weiss are returning letterwinners for the boys team.
Lucy Lindeman and Jessica Klucas are new faces to watch on the girls side while Peter Weir, Zach Morgan, Brayden Sonnentag and Eddie Mittermeyer could help round out the lineup for the boys team.
The Hornets host an invitational at Whispering Pines Golf Course on Sept. 24.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell back together again
After a year apart, the Lake Holcombe/Cornell co-op has joined up again, now with Tim Sime leading the way as coach.
The Knights will be young this fall following the graduations of two-time state runner Orianna Lebal and Mya Warwick, both of whom were all-conference last season.
Jack Porter and Carly Vavra are the two returning letterwinners for the team and will be looked upon to lead their respective squads. Jaiden Cornell, Austin Bowe, Jimmy Kane and Blake Anders are all in their first seasons with the varsity team and will look for improvement throughout the season.