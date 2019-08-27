The Chi-Hi cross country program has two distinctly different stories with its boys and girls team.
The boys team has strong numbers and plenty of competition for lineup time while the girls team is smaller and has a pretty clear depth chart developing quickly.
Chi-Hi coach Roger Skifstad returns plenty of talent for both rosters, but runners that are at different places in their development. The boys team returns Ryan Beranek, Ben LeMay and Noah Graffunder, athletes who were a part of a 3,200-meter relay team that advanced to sectionals in the spring for the Chi-Hi track and field squad.
The team welcomes 15 freshmen into the fold this year and first-year runners like Kansas Smith and Ian Simetosky could make an impact in the varsity lineup. But right now, how that lineup will develop is a mystery.
“It’s really an experiment. You put them in the pot and see who rises to the top,” Skifstad said of his boys team. “I’ve got an inkling on who should be there but I’ve already been surprised.”
The Cardinals have several early-season invites to tinker with the lineup and allow for the competition to develop, beginning Thursday at River Falls before back-to-back Saturdays in action at Eau Claire North (Sept. 7) and Menomonie (Sept. 14). The team also has meets at Rice Lake (Sept. 17) and Hudson (Sept. 24) before the prestigious Roy Griak meet hosted by the University of Minnesota on Sept. 28. The Griak brings teams from several states together and Skifstad is hopeful that by then his lineup will be taking shape.
“That’ll be the meet that’s interesting because you take 10 kids to that meet, it’s varsity only and then it lines us up for our important season in October,” Skifstad said.
The girls side of the equation has fewer questions, but also fewer numbers. Ella Behling and Haley Mason return atop the lineup after both advanced to the Division 1 state championships a season ago. Behling finished 53rd in her second appearance at state while Mason took 105th in her inaugural run in Wisconsin Rapids.
The dynamic duo will be joined by McDonell transfer Lydia Fish, a sophomore who finished 53rd in the Division 3 girls championships while running as a part of the state-qualifying Macks squad a season ago. Emma Eslinger joins the program and freshman Brooklyn Sandvig could make a name quickly in the lineup to give the team a talented nucleus.
“I’m trying to stay calm with that group,” Skifstad said of the girls. “Health is such a big part of every sport, but if you took today and they were healthy in October where they are today really they could be competitive at our conference meet and sectional meet.”
Chi-Hi finished in the upper half of the team standings at sectionals last season with many of the same runners.
“Last year we were fifth at sectionals out of 12 and we really project to be stronger this year,” Skifstad said.
Early in the season, the Cardinals have been focused more on team-building activities with the running aspect coming later on.
“They had a real good summer. Our summer program as a school is busting at the seams,” Skifstad said.
Chi-Hi hosts an invite at Lake Wissota Golf Course on Oct. 3 before closing the regular season out with back-to-back Saturdays at South Middle School in Eau Claire, first for the Eau Claire Memorial invite on Oct. 12 before returning a week later for the Big Rivers Conference championship. The flat course in Eau Claire is a favorite of many runners and is normally run in cooler temperatures.
Chi-Hi’s Division 1 sectional this season is in New Richmond at Paperjack Elementary school on Oct. 26. The Cardinals have a long way to go before the postseason hits and will use that time to find out its best lineup. But the team has come into the season with a positive mindset that has its coach excited for the season to get underway.
“Their attitudes are positive and they want to compete and families are supportive,” Skifstad said. “This is the kind of group of why you want to coach.”