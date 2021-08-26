Prep Cross Country Preview: Chi-Hi teams have talent to compete

The Chi-Hi boys and girls cross country teams could look quite different from each other this season.
But while they may be different, both Cardinal squads could have plenty of success this fall for ninth-year coach Roger Skifstad as they get ready to start the season this weekend.
The boys team brings back eight of its top-nine runners from a season ago, while the girls team will have more youth, but also a three-time state qualifier leading the charge.
“Our boys and girls teams are different from each other,” Skifstad said.
The boys team has plenty of experience returning, and Skifstad said the group put on plenty of miles during the summer with the intention on being a contender.
“This is setting up to be a big year for those kids,” Skifstad said.
Lukas Wagner earned first-team All-Big Rivers Conference honors last season and was one position away from advancing to the Division 1 state cross country championships after taking 10th at sectionals. Fellow senior Ryan Beranek finished 14th at sub-sectionals and is another multi-year competitor to watch. Juniors Jake Mason, Kansas Smith and Christian Crumbaker and sophomore Ben Cihasky ran for the Cardinals at sub-sectionals and are back and joined by an incoming freshman class that could see some immediate contributions.
Haley Mason enters her senior season with the Cardinals and already has a strong resume in her first three seasons as a three-time state qualifier, three-time All-Big Rivers Conference selection and three-time all-state academic honoree who finished 37th at last fall’s Division 1 state cross country championships in Hartland.
“Great student, one of those (kids who) from Day 1 has been a pillar on the team,” Skifstad said of Mason.
Junior Brooklyn Sandvig had a standout spring for the track and field team in earning four podium finishes including a Division 1 state championship in the 400-meter run and is working back into distance running form.
Senior Gabrielle Sweitzer and junior Avia Dahlby competed for the Cardinals at sub-sectionals to close last season. Jordan Chen was the second-fastest runner at the team’s recent time trial event and is back after missing almost all of last season due to injury. Ireland McQuillan is another young competitor who could make an impact consistently on the varsity lineup.
Menomonie returns plenty of talent on the girls side from last season’s state-qualifying team, and Hudson is always strong.
Chi-Hi will get the chance to see some their important venues this fall up close a few times. The Cardinals open the season Saturday with the Eau Claire North Invitational at the Eau Claire City Wells, a venue that is also hosting the Big Rivers Conference Championships on Oct. 16. Skifstad said that meet is one of the team’s favorites on the schedule and it was one that wasn’t a part of the 2020 schedule as Eau Claire North and Eau Claire Memorial opted to compete in the alternate fall season this past spring. The invitational also have all the teams the Big Rivers Conference in action and can serve as an early scouting report on which teams and runners to keep an eye on for the fall.
“You can set some expectations after Saturday,” Skifstad said.
The Cardinals will also compete at a meet hosted by Onalaska Luther at Maple Grove Venues in West Salem on Oct. 4, the same site as this year’s Division 1 sectionals hosted by Onalaska in late October. The venue hosted the Division 3 state cross country championships last year, and the regular season meeting at the start of October will give the runners some valuable information for when they return later in the month to race for a trip to state.
Chi-Hi hosts its annual invitational on Sept. 28 at Lake Wissota Golf, the lone home meet of the season for the Cardinals. Chi-Hi wraps up the regular season with an invite hosted by Eau Claire Memorial at South Middle School in Eau Claire on Oct. 9 before the conference meet one week later.