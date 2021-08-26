Prep Cross Country Preview: Chi-Hi teams have talent to compete

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Haley Mason enters her senior season with the Cardinals and already has a strong resume in her first three seasons as a three-time state qualifier, three-time All-Big Rivers Conference selection and three-time all-state academic honoree who finished 37th at last fall’s Division 1 state cross country championships in Hartland.

“Great student, one of those (kids who) from Day 1 has been a pillar on the team,” Skifstad said of Mason.

Junior Brooklyn Sandvig had a standout spring for the track and field team in earning four podium finishes including a Division 1 state championship in the 400-meter run and is working back into distance running form.

Senior Gabrielle Sweitzer and junior Avia Dahlby competed for the Cardinals at sub-sectionals to close last season. Jordan Chen was the second-fastest runner at the team’s recent time trial event and is back after missing almost all of last season due to injury. Ireland McQuillan is another young competitor who could make an impact consistently on the varsity lineup.

Menomonie returns plenty of talent on the girls side from last season’s state-qualifying team, and Hudson is always strong.