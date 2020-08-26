Prep Cross Country Preview: Excitement high as Chi-Hi prepares for Thursday's season opener

The Chi-Hi cross country team is appreciative of each day it gets to practice or compete this season.
The Cardinals enter the season with talent on both the boys and girls teams and even though the Big Rivers Conference will be competing in fewer and smaller events this fall, the runners from Chi-Hi aren’t pouting.
They’re excited for the opportunities they’ll get.
The first chance for Chi-Hi comes on Thursday when the team hosts a three-team triangular with Rice Lake and New Richmond at Irvine Park. The team is returning to that site for the first time in decades. The Big Rivers is hosting two smaller cross country events to start the season as a bit of a ‘dress rehearsal’ before all of the competing teams meet up for larger events in the coming weeks and months. Menomonie is hosting River Falls and Hudson in another meet on Saturday.
“I think everybody is just eager,” Chi-Hi coach Roger Skifstad said of his team. “They’re always real good at buying into what we’re doing, but this year it’s like let’s just have a race. They’re excited about Thursday.”
The boys team returns plenty of depth with seniors Logan Scott and Matt Reams, junior Ryan Beranek and sophomores Kansas Smith, Christian Crumbaker, Jake Mason and Ian Simetosky. The Cardinals also add junior Lukas Wagner, a transfer student from Elk Mound who finished 67th overall at the Division 3 state championships last season running as a part of the Mounders team.
Skifstad said Beranek and Wagner were probably at the front of the pack for the team right now but with the returners the team has, competition up and down the lineup is expected this fall.
“They’re probably out front right now of us,” Skifstad said of Beranek and Wagner. “But we’re real competitive with our guys. Everyone’s going to have to bring it down a notch to make varsity. Thursday is just everyone runs together, which is good.”
The girls team has smaller numbers but does return a pair of All-Big Rivers Conference competitors from a season ago with junior Haley Mason and sophomore Brooklyn Sandvig. Mason is a two-time Division 1 state championships qualifier and finished 71st at state a season ago. Sandvig earned All-Big Rivers Conference honorable mention accolades in 2019.
Juniors Gabrielle Sweitzer and Lydia Fish ran for the team at the BRC Championships as well and were among the top runners a season ago.
Thursday morning’s race in Irvine Park is the first race of the year for the Cardinals and for the athletes it will be the first competition since last winter. Skifstad doesn’t want to put too much emphasis on Thursday but also understands that his team is excited to run and that may lead to wanting to do too much the first time out.
“I’ve almost been treating Thursday as like — usually it wouldn’t be that big of a deal, our first meet of the year getting our feet wet a little bit — and now we’ve really learned to treat each meet like we might now have another one,” Skifstad said. “We never talked about stuff like that before. I know kids are going to go out too hard and all that stuff and they’re going to die a little at the end (and) it’s going to be a long Thursday morning.
“We’re treating it like it’s mid-season because it kind of is.”
Eau Claire North and Eau Claire Memorial are the lone two Big Rivers schools to opt out of competing in athletics in the fall, instead choosing to compete in a spring season of fall sports. That means usual meets in Eau Claire are off the table. The team will have some time off after Thursday until its next meet on Saturday, Sept. 12 in Menomonie.
Chi-Hi is also currently scheduled to host a Big Rivers Conference event on Thursday, Oct. 1 at Lake Wissota Golf.
“Everything is condensed which is good and bad,” Skifstad said. “You don’t want to put too much pressure on anybody but if your season ended today would you be happy about it? I haven’t had that conversation but that’s kind of what a lot of kids are thinking about.”
Big Rivers Conference Cross Country Championships 10-19-19
