Prep Cross Country Preview: Excitement high as Chi-Hi prepares for Thursday's season opener

Skifstad said Beranek and Wagner were probably at the front of the pack for the team right now but with the returners the team has, competition up and down the lineup is expected this fall.

“They’re probably out front right now of us,” Skifstad said of Beranek and Wagner. “But we’re real competitive with our guys. Everyone’s going to have to bring it down a notch to make varsity. Thursday is just everyone runs together, which is good.”

The girls team has smaller numbers but does return a pair of All-Big Rivers Conference competitors from a season ago with junior Haley Mason and sophomore Brooklyn Sandvig. Mason is a two-time Division 1 state championships qualifier and finished 71st at state a season ago. Sandvig earned All-Big Rivers Conference honorable mention accolades in 2019.

Juniors Gabrielle Sweitzer and Lydia Fish ran for the team at the BRC Championships as well and were among the top runners a season ago.

Thursday morning’s race in Irvine Park is the first race of the year for the Cardinals and for the athletes it will be the first competition since last winter. Skifstad doesn’t want to put too much emphasis on Thursday but also understands that his team is excited to run and that may lead to wanting to do too much the first time out.