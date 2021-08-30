Prep Cross Country Preview: McDonell boys banking on depth for winning combination

“We’re going to be really, really deep," Bushland said "We know Bloomer’s coming in and they’re going to be good, they’re a bigger school but I think we’ll match them depth wise and I think there’s a lot of talent in that group that just needs to get in shape. We’re in basketball shape right now and I think in a month or six weeks we’re going to see a drastically different looking group and I think there’s going to be a lot of challenging for those top-7 varsity spots.”

Bloomer joins the Cloverbelt Conference this season for all sports except football and comes into the league with a solid group of boys runners including Division 2 state qualifier Lucas Anderson. The Macks have won four consecutive Cloverbelt Conference championships and are looking forward to the challenge from the incoming Blackhawks and others in their drive for five.

The girls team is short on both experience and numbers right now and will look to some younger faces to lead the way after the graduation of a veteran core.

Junior Christie Abbe is the top returning runner for the girls team and she started the season by taking 55th in Boyceville. Sophomores Ellen Matott and Gretta Sokup are new to cross country and join Eva Bushman, Olivia Clark and Maria Herron, Aly Herr and Tessa Roach as competitors in the varsity lineup.