Prep Cross Country Preview: McDonell looks to build around experienced, returning veterans

“It’s hard to know what to do and some of these meets we’ve always trained through them and you still have to hope there’s going to be a tournament series at the end of the season and still focus on what we think the end is going to be,” Bushland said. “But it could end tomorrow, that’s the scary part of it all.”

The Macks opened the season Tuesday on a winning note as Anderson won the boys race and the Macks took the boys team championship at the Loyal/Greenwood Cross Country Meet.

Anderson was victorious in the boys race with a time of 17 minutes, 50.2 seconds to take the top spot with Neillsville/Granton’s Taytor Lowry in second at 18:12.3.

Newton was sixth, Mittermeyer finished seventh, Siegenthaler came home eighth and Hauser was 11th as the other scoring runners for the Macks as they finished with 32 team points, six in front of Neillsville/Granton for first as a team.

Eckes took third place in the girls race to lead the Macks, timing in at 23:19.5 as Loyal/Greenwood’s Savannah Schley won in 21:23.1. David took fifth for the Macks, followed by Abbe in 12th, Bormann taking 14th and Adams in 20th place.

The McDonell girls were third with 53 team points with Fall Creek (45) edging Loyal/Greenwood (48) for first place.