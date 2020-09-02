Prep Cross Country Preview: McDonell looks to build around experienced, returning veterans

The McDonell boys and girls cross country teams share similarities entering this fall.
Both squads bring back experienced cores with no shortage of big-race experience from the last few years. Both teams will also have some younger runners that will look to help out with the team’s depth while gaining experience in the process.
McDonell coach Marty Bushland and his Macks have state experience on both teams, which will lead the way as the team hits an unprecedented fall season was has been changed as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Four runners that competed for the boys team at the Division 3 state championships last fall and three that competed for the girls team at state in 2018 are back this year to lead the charge for the Macks.
“The senior girls are a great group, the senior guys are obviously a very good group,” Bushland said. “It’s going to be fun to see what they can do, and hopefully we can see some progress as the season goes on and have a season that goes on.”
Junior Dan Anderson won the sectional championship in Boyceville before taking 15th overall at the state championships in 2019 and returns. Seniors Luke Newton (96th at state) and Max Hauser (102nd) were All-Cloverbelt Conference competitors as juniors and senior Jake Siegenthaler (104th at state) just missed all-conference honors to give the boys experience and ability at the front of the lineup.
Eddie Mittermeyer, Keagan Galves, Joe Janus and Nick Maziarka are all new to the team this year, but Bushland said they have been working hard and are making nice progress. The coach also pointed to a solid group of freshmen who could also break into the varsity lineup.
The senior trio of Ellie Eckes, Ann David and Elise Bormann lead the way for the girls, a group of competitors that have all earned all-conference honors in their high school careers and ran at state in 2018 when McDonell qualified as a team. Eckes finished 13th at the Boyceville sectional last October, missing out on advancing to state individually by a handful of positions, while David was 27th and Bormann took 55th. Sophomores Christie Abbe, Eva Bushman and Aly Herr all competed for the Macks at sectionals, and Bushman believes all will show improvement this year.
Junior Amber Adams, sophomore Aly Ferguson and freshman Olivia Clark are new to the team this year but should also factor into the battle for lineup time with the varsity team.
This year’s schedule for McDonell will feature fewer meets than normal as a number were canceled because of the pandemic. In the past, Bushland’s teams have been able to build up their fitness throughout the fall and be at their best around the postseason. That will be a different task this year with fewer events while also not yet knowing if a postseason or “culminating event” will be held and if so, what it might look like.
“It’s hard to know what to do and some of these meets we’ve always trained through them and you still have to hope there’s going to be a tournament series at the end of the season and still focus on what we think the end is going to be,” Bushland said. “But it could end tomorrow, that’s the scary part of it all.”
The Macks opened the season Tuesday on a winning note as Anderson won the boys race and the Macks took the boys team championship at the Loyal/Greenwood Cross Country Meet.
Anderson was victorious in the boys race with a time of 17 minutes, 50.2 seconds to take the top spot with Neillsville/Granton’s Taytor Lowry in second at 18:12.3.
Newton was sixth, Mittermeyer finished seventh, Siegenthaler came home eighth and Hauser was 11th as the other scoring runners for the Macks as they finished with 32 team points, six in front of Neillsville/Granton for first as a team.
Eckes took third place in the girls race to lead the Macks, timing in at 23:19.5 as Loyal/Greenwood’s Savannah Schley won in 21:23.1. David took fifth for the Macks, followed by Abbe in 12th, Bormann taking 14th and Adams in 20th place.
The McDonell girls were third with 53 team points with Fall Creek (45) edging Loyal/Greenwood (48) for first place.
McDonell has events scheduled at Marshfield Columbus (Saturday), Stanley-Boyd (Sept. 10), Altoona (Sept. 17) and Cadott (Sept. 22) later in the month on the horizon. The team returns a number of veterans with some younger competitors who could break through. But above all else, the athletes and coaches are just happy to be back practicing and competing.
“It is definitely a unique year,” Bushland said. “I’m just happy we’ve made it two weeks.”
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Division 3 Cross Country Sectionals in Boyceville 10-26-19
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!