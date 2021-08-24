Prep Cross Country Preview: Sectional qualifiers Anderson, Michaelsen anchor Bloomer boys in move to Cloverbelt Conference

The Bloomer cross country team makes the move to the Cloverbelt Conference this season and the Blackhawks are armed with plenty of contributors that could make an immediate impact.

Sophomore Lucas Anderson qualified for the Division 2 state cross country championships last fall, advancing after taking sixth at sectionals before running a personal best time of 17 minutes, 2.4 seconds to take 44th. Fellow sophomore Anders Michaelsen was 14th at sectionals and like Anderson was consistently near the front in each race he ran. Senior Gavin Gehrig enters his fourth year as a varsity runner for the ‘Hawks and is a captain for Bloomer this fall after advancing to sectionals a season ago.

Seniors Grace Anderson and Brooke Wittrock return to anchor the Blackhawks girls team. Anderson is a captain this season and ran a PR of 20:01.2 a season ago while Wittrock improved throughout her junior season.

Carla Favilla takes over as head coach for Bloomer after serving previously as an assistant coach and said the team has a strong class of incoming runners this season with freshmen Alena Otto, Nolan Wysocki, Jayden Hartman, Andrew Woodman and Hunter Marik.

The Blackhawks enter a new conference this season as Bloomer moves to the Cloverbelt Conference in all sports except for football.