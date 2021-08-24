Prep Cross Country Preview: Sectional qualifiers Anderson, Michaelsen anchor Bloomer boys in move to Cloverbelt Conference

The Bloomer cross country team makes the move to the Cloverbelt Conference this season and the Blackhawks are armed with plenty of contributors that could make an immediate impact.
Sophomore Lucas Anderson qualified for the Division 2 state cross country championships last fall, advancing after taking sixth at sectionals before running a personal best time of 17 minutes, 2.4 seconds to take 44th. Fellow sophomore Anders Michaelsen was 14th at sectionals and like Anderson was consistently near the front in each race he ran. Senior Gavin Gehrig enters his fourth year as a varsity runner for the ‘Hawks and is a captain for Bloomer this fall after advancing to sectionals a season ago.
Seniors Grace Anderson and Brooke Wittrock return to anchor the Blackhawks girls team. Anderson is a captain this season and ran a PR of 20:01.2 a season ago while Wittrock improved throughout her junior season.
Carla Favilla takes over as head coach for Bloomer after serving previously as an assistant coach and said the team has a strong class of incoming runners this season with freshmen Alena Otto, Nolan Wysocki, Jayden Hartman, Andrew Woodman and Hunter Marik.
The Blackhawks enter a new conference this season as Bloomer moves to the Cloverbelt Conference in all sports except for football.
Bloomer opens the season on Thursday at Prentice and hosts one meet this season, the program’s annual invitational at Three Lakes Ski Trail on Sept. 9.
Cadott boys return two all-conference runnersThe Hornets return veteran letterwinners for both teams and 22nd-year coach TJ Weiss.
The boys team two All-Cloverbelt Conference runners with senior Tad Weiss and junior Peter Weir to go along with sophomore Sage Handrick while the girls team brings back letterwinners with junior Lucy Lindeman and sophomore Jaycee Stephens. Weiss will miss the start of season due to injury but is expected to return to the lineup as early as September.
Incoming freshmen Ewan Weir and Wyatt Wellner will add to the lineup for the boys team while Mozell Walthers and Mia Weggen will be a part of the girls lineup.
Cadott is scheduled to start the season in Boyceville on Wednesday and will host its annual invitational at Whispering Pines Golf Course in Cadott on Sept. 21.
Milas, Schesel back for Stanley-Boyd
Junior Janelle Schesel and sophomore Lukas Milas advanced to sectionals a season ago and are back this year for the Orioles.
Schesel and Milas will anchor their respective teams for seventh-year coach Nick Mahr. Sophomores Reece Trunkel and Breckin Burzynski are new to the team this year, as is freshman Adyson Gustafson. The girls will not field a full team this year while the boys will and want to be a contender in the conference race.
The Orioles will open the season next Tuesday at Loyal before hosting a meet on Sept. 9.
New Auburn has young roster
The Trojans will have a lineup made up mostly of freshmen runners this fall for third-year coach Jamie Plummer.
Three of the four runners New Auburn will compete with this season are freshmen with one returning runner.
“Our young runners should be interesting to see develop during the season,” Plummer said.
The Trojans open the season Wednesday by competing in Boyceville.
Vavra leads Lake Holcombe/Cornell
The Lake Holcombe/Cornell co-op will have one runner competing this fall with larger numbers in the middle school ranks.
Carly Vavra will compete for the Knights and first-year coach Greg Anderson. Vavra finished in 32nd place at last season’s Division 3 sub-sectionals at Webster.
The Knights open the season in Boyceville on Wednesday.