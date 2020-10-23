Prep Cross Country Sectional Notebook: Bloomer boys strong in uncertain circumstances

The Bloomer boys cross country team performed like veterans in an unfamiliar position.

The Blackhawks not only finished first on Monday at the Somerset Division 2 sub-sectional. But the team did so running on a course and against competition it hadn't seen before.

Led by freshmen Lucas Anderson and Anders Michaelsen, the Blackhawks were first out of eight teams and will back in action Saturday morning Barron, battling for a trip to state.

Evan Rogge (15th), Jaden Halom (17th) and Dominick Meisner (23rd) also put forth strong efforts behind Anderson (third) and Michaelsen (sixth) to give the team five of the top-23 scorers.

Expectations were high for Bloomer coming into the year with a young but talented core returning plus in the influx of a potent freshmen group. The 'Hawks have lived up to those expectations by winning team titles at invites in Ladysmith, Bloomer, Spooner and Barron before taking second to Northwestern at the Heart O'North Championships. Not bad for a team that was a distant fourth a season ago at the conference championship.