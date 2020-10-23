Prep Cross Country Sectional Notebook: Bloomer boys strong in uncertain circumstances

The Bloomer boys cross country team performed like veterans in an unfamiliar position.
The Blackhawks not only finished first on Monday at the Somerset Division 2 sub-sectional. But the team did so running on a course and against competition it hadn't seen before.
Led by freshmen Lucas Anderson and Anders Michaelsen, the Blackhawks were first out of eight teams and will back in action Saturday morning Barron, battling for a trip to state.
Evan Rogge (15th), Jaden Halom (17th) and Dominick Meisner (23rd) also put forth strong efforts behind Anderson (third) and Michaelsen (sixth) to give the team five of the top-23 scorers.
Expectations were high for Bloomer coming into the year with a young but talented core returning plus in the influx of a potent freshmen group. The 'Hawks have lived up to those expectations by winning team titles at invites in Ladysmith, Bloomer, Spooner and Barron before taking second to Northwestern at the Heart O'North Championships. Not bad for a team that was a distant fourth a season ago at the conference championship.
Being limited to Heart O'North only events during the regular season, the Blackhawks saw the same teams wherever they went. That wasn't the case on Monday when Bloomer was the only Heart O'North team in Somerset as the team competed and competed well against Altoona, St. Croix Central, Ellsworth, Elk Mound, Prescott, Somerset and Baldwin-Woodville.
Kylie Culver advanced to sectionals individually on the girls side after taking ninth in Somerset and Bloomer coach Char Kelley said both the boys team and Culver are running their best in recent weeks, many eclipsing their previous personal best times by 30 seconds. Culver broke the 22-minute mark for the first time at sub-sectionals (21 minutes, 59.68 seconds) in a ninth-place performance.
Bloomer will see some of those familiar faces from league competition as the Northwestern boys team and Hayward girls squads rejoins the race after each took second at the Amery sub-sectional.
Busy fall
Perhaps no athlete in Chippewa County has had a busier fall than Cadott sophomore Peter Weir.
The sophomore advanced to Saturday's Division 3 Durand sectional individually by taking sixth overall on Monday in Colfax with a time of 17:25.86. Weir battled with McDonell's Dan Anderson at the front of the pack in the second session before Anderson pulled away to take second overall but those two were frequent competitors at Cloverbelt Conference events throughout the regular season. Anderson and Weir finished first and third, respectively, at the Cloverbelt Conference Championships earlier this month.
Weir's Friday nights have been busy as well as a kicker for the Cadott football team where he has 11 extra points through four games including a perfect 7-for-7 effort in his team's 49-16 victory over Elmwood/Plum City on Oct. 2.
"He works hard," Cadott coach TJ Weiss said of Weir. "You couldn't ask for a nicer athlete."
Home turf
Two Chippewa County runners will get the chance to battle at sectionals on their home turf as Chi-Hi juniors Haley Mason and Lukas Wagner will run on their home course Saturday when the Cardinals host a Division 1 sectional at Lake Wissota Golf.
Both runners were on their game earlier this month when the program hosted the Chi-Hi invitational there with Mason finishing third and Wagner taking fourth.
Mason's time of 19:30.4 was not only her best of the season, but the best of her career and currently the top time of the fall among Chippewa County girls runners. Wagner completed the course in 17:03.8, good for fourth place and a time he later topped when he finished fourth at the Big Rivers Conference championships on Oct. 10 in River Falls.
Sites announced
The sites for the state cross country championships have been announced with each of the three divisions being contested in a different location.
Division 1 will be held at Arrowhead High School in Hartland, Division 2 will take place in Colby and Division 3 will be contested at Maple Grove Venues in West Salem.
Previously all three were held at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids but this fall they will be separate amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
