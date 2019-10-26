NEW RICHMOND — Haley Mason and Ella Behling are making return trips to the Division 1 state cross country championships by virtue of strong finishes at sectionals on Saturday.
Mason and Behling finished fifth and ninth, respectively, to earn two of five individual qualifying positions.
The sophomore Mason timed in at 19 minutes, 44.1 seconds while Behling finished the race in 19:54.1 behind Onalaska's Kora Malceck in first.
Onalaska (45 points) and Eau Claire Memorial (71) finished first and second, respectively, in team competition. Mason had the second individual qualifying spot and Behling took the fourth out of five, edging Menomonie's Paige Anderson (19:56.8) for the position.
Lydia Fish finished 44th, Gabrielle Sweitzer was 47th and Tess Pitsch came home 48th to round out the scoring runners for the Cardinals, who were fifth in team scoring with 153 points.
Benjamin LeMay led the way for the Chi-Hi boys team with a 26th place finish in 17:43.2. Kansas Smith (55th), Ryan Beranek (61st), Christan Crumbaker (66th) and Logan Scott (77th) were the other scoring runners for the team as Chi-Hi finished 11th in the team standings with 285 points.
River Falls (50) won the team title. New Richmond and Onalaska finished tied for second with 92 points apiece but New Richmond won the position by tiebreaker with the better average time.
You have free articles remaining.
River Falls' Mason Shea won the boys race in 16:13.0.
Halom leads Bloomer at Division 2 sectional
At Hammond, Jaden Halom finished 43rd to lead the Blackhawk boys team at a Division 2 sectional hosted by St. Croix Central.
Jaden Ryan (53rd), Evan Rogge (54th), Dominick Meisner (62nd) and Jackson Jones (72nd) were the other scoring runners for the Bloomer boys as they took 10th as a team (282). Osceola (59) and St. Croix Central (70) were the top-two finishing teams and St. Croix Central's Jakob Eggen won the boys race in 17:04.6.
Maggie Sarauer finished 57th to lead the Bloomer girls, who were 14th as a team with 330 points. Grace Anderson (63rd), Vanessa Jenneman (69th), Sammy Buchholtz (70th) and Kylie Culver (71st) were the top five scorers for the 'Hawks.
Osceola's Ulrich Rachel won the girls race in 19:23.1 while Osceola (42) and Hayward (81) were the top teams.