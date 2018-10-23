Last one. Fast one.
That’s the mindset for Chi-Hi sophomore Ella Behling and freshman Haley Mason as they head to Wisconsin Rapids this Saturday to compete in the Division 1 girls cross country championships at The Ridges Golf Course.
Behling is making her second trip to state after finishing 57th as a freshman while Mason will compete on Wisconsin prep cross country’s biggest stage for the first time.
Behling and Mason advanced after taking fifth and sixth, respectively, last Saturday at the Menomonie sectional. The duo methodically worked its way through the field to earn two of the five available individual qualification spots that go to runners not a part of the top-two finishing teams.
Behling has seen her role change in her second year of varsity competition. Last year as a freshman, she was able to follow then-senior Katie Faris and learn from the multi-time state qualifier that is now running at UW-Eau Claire. Now she is looked upon as one of the leaders for a young Cardinal team that took fifth in the team standings at sectionals.
“It’s a big difference because now I have a different mindset,” Behling said of this year compared to last. “If I did it once I know I can do it again. It was more nerve racking this time because I had expectations for myself and last year I was just hoping I would make it.”
She has also been able to impart her knowledge on the team’s young runners, including Mason.
“You have to know which races matter and which ones don’t. You can’t go out too hard,” Behling said.
That strategy served both well in their last race, an idea that can be easier said than done in the face of a strong field where every position could be the difference between going to state or not.
“It’s hard not to go out (fast) with people because you think I’m so far back and you have to tell yourself not to sprint,” Mason said.
Going fast hasn’t been a problem for the freshman Mason this season. Behling and Mason finished 1-2 at the Chi-Hi invite last month and Mason was sixth at the Big Rivers Conference championships earlier this month. As she got closer to the finish, Mason had an idea she was in a good position to qualify for state but also had the perspective of a veteran to know she’d have more chances if she didn’t make it.
“I wanted to go to state but I also realized I’m a freshman. If I didn’t make it, that’s OK,” Mason said. “I was just trying to give it my all and get up there.”
Chi-Hi coach Roger Skifstad praised the duo’s approach at Saturday’s sectionals and said they’ve been a good combination atop the Cardinal lineup this year.
“They’ve been good for each other. Ella runs away from Haley…she doesn’t want to get caught by a freshman,” Skifstad said with a smile.
Last year Behling simply wanted to have fun and take in the unique atmosphere the state cross country meet provides. Now in her second trip to Wisconsin Rapids, Behling is prepared to leave it out on the course.
“My biggest focus is to have fun at state. Last one, fast one. If you have that mindset it’s just going to be a lot more fun,” Behling said.
Skifstad has no doubt the sophomore can be a factor near the top of the standings in Saturday’s race.
“Last year Ella ran there and I think was just glad to be there, which is great and you’ve got to enjoy the moment. But at the same time it’s a 5K. It’s a race,” Skifstad said.
Mason is taking a similar approach to Behling’s from last year. But as Behling showed in her first appearance at state, a runner can take in the atmosphere while also putting down a good time.
“I know there’s a lot of people at state, so my goal is just to get out there and run a good time,” Mason said.
