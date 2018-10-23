The McDonell cross country team is breaking new ground this weekend.
For the first time since joining the WIAA at the start of the century, the program will have both boys and girls teams in action at the WIAA State Cross Country Championships when both teams compete in their respective Division 3 races.
The boys team has been a perennial qualifier in recent years while a young girls team has broken through to state for the first time in a while. The girls team entered the year with a young, but talented roster. After overcoming injuries during the regular season, the team punched its ticket to state by taking second place at last Saturday’s sectional in Boyceville. Even though Mother Nature served up colder and windier conditions than the team had seen during the season, the Macks stayed with their gameplan and put forth a strong effort.
“We went out and did what we always do,” McDonell sophomore Anna Geissler said. “We knew we didn’t have to do anything that special, we knew we had to do what we had been doing all year.”
A week earlier the Macks took second at the Cloverbelt Conference championships, eight points away from champion Colby/Abbotsford. Lydia Fish, Ellie Eckes, Ann David and Elise Bormann earned all-conference accolades with top-21 finishes while Geissler just missed. Last Saturday the team finished 25 points in front of Colfax for the final team state qualification spot, but wasn’t sure where it stood while the race was going on.
“In other sports you know if you’re winning or losing. You can look up at the clock and see the score but in cross country you’ve just got to keep running and trust in yourself that you’re doing your best,” Bormann said. “It was stressful during sectionals because all we had to go off of was our watches and our coaches yelling at us.”
For a team made up prominently of underclassmen, Saturday’s experience at Wisconsin Rapids could serve as a springboard into bigger and better things in the coming years.
“There’s no guarantee you’re going to make it (to state) next year so you want to do everything you can this year to get that opportunity and for us the reality is this is a great year to experience everything and I think we’re a year or two away from being a really good team,” McDonell coach Marty Bushland said of the girls team. “But we have the girls that can do it. Hopefully this experience will motivate them to work even harder than they have and bump up their mileage and then who knows what can happen.”
The boys team returns five runners that helped the team take sixth at last year’s state championships plus many other runners that were in the lineup along the way. The team entered this fall having to replace standout runners Isaac Bohaty and Peyton Tozer, but as the season has wore on the depth for the team has shown.
“Our young guys are just coming on,” Bushland said. “We didn’t have a great summer but we have some good kids that have worked hard during the season and we’re rounding into shape at the right time of the year.”
McDonell edged Altoona by two points for the Cloverbelt Conference title before dominating en route to a sectional championship. Joe Thaler won the conference title while he, Sean Craker and Charlie Bleskachek each earned all-conference accolades with Luke Newton just missing by a few spots. The team took five of the top-14 scoring positions at sectionals and hits state confident it can bring home another strong finish.
“I know it’s a tough course, but nothing we can’t handle,” Craker said. “I think we can make some noise for sure.”
The McDonell cross country program has accomplished a lot over the years. But with this being the first time since the turn of the century the program has sent both teams to state, it makes this year’s trip to Wisconsin Rapids a little more memorable.
“That’s definitely cool to see that,” Thaler said. “It’s the first time since we’ve been in the WIAA, so definitely to have the girls on the other side making it to state shows the success of this program and really speaks volumes of what we do.”
