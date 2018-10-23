The Boyceville cross country team hosted its annual cross country invite on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018 in Boyceville. McDonell, Cadott, Lake Holc…

BOYCEVILLE — The McDonell cross country team will send both its boys and girls teams to next…

Other County Qualifiers

Chippewa County will have competitors in four of Saturday's six races.

Beyond the McDonell girls team competing in Division 3, Lake Holcombe's Orianna Lebal makes her second appearance at state after finishing sixth at sectionals last weekend in Boyceville. Lebal took 79th a season ago at state.

The Bloomer boys cross country team will have a pair of representatives in the Division 2 race with Cole Michaelsen and Alex Conrad. Michaelsen makes his first appearance after winning the Saint Croix Central sectional last weekend by nearly a minute while Conrad heads to Wisconsin Rapids for a second time after taking fourth. Conrad finished 38th at state a season ago.