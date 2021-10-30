Prep Cross Country State: McDonell's Anderson finishes third in Division 3

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — Dan Anderson saved his best for last.

The McDonell senior concluded his prep cross country by finishing in third place on Saturday afternoon at the Division 3 state championships at The Ridges Golf Course.

Anderson timed in at 16 minutes, 15.4 seconds to finish behind the Valders duo of Shane Griepentrog (15:38.6) and Clay Taylor (16:14.1) at the front of the pack.

As a team the Macks finished 12th out of 16 with a score of 279 as Valders (78) edged out Grantsburg (85) for the team championship.

Anderson won last weekend's sectional in Boyceville and was seventh at the 2020 state championships and 15th in 2019.

"You want to run your best at the end when it matters most and he certainly did that," McDonell coach Marty Bushland said of Anderson.

Paul Pfeiffer finished 90th (18:49.0), Eddie Mittermeyer (19:13.5) and Cooper Mittermeyer (19:14.5) were 110th and 111th, respectively, and Corbin Holm came home 17th (19:19.1) to round out the scoring runners for the Macks. Harrison Bullard finished 127th (19:37.2) and Keagan Galvez did not finish after suffering an injury during the race.

McDonell was making its ninth trip to state in 10 years and while the team will lose Anderson to graduation, the rest of Saturday's runners are all underclassmen.

"Good experience," Bushland said of the team, "that's what this year was all about was getting the experience. So hopefully we all come back a year older and a year stronger and hope for another return trip with a group of guys that will have some experience now."

Cadott junior Peter Weir was 49th in his first trip to state with a time of 18:00.6. The junior was the first Cadott boys runner to compete at state since since Terry Englert finished 40th in 2008. Weir finished second to Anderson at sectionals.

Chi-Hi's Wagner, Mason each 34th in Division 1

Seniors Lukas Wagner and Haley Mason each finished in 34th place of their respective races for Chi-Hi.

Wagner finished in 16:47.5 in the boys race as Neenah's Austin Henderson won in 15:40.9 and Onalaska (89) beat Homestad (94) for the top team spot. Wagner was coming off a third-place finish at sectionals and Wagner was the top-finishing runner from the Big Rivers Conference on Saturday. As a sophomore Wagner came home 67th for Elk Mound while running at Division 2 state before joining the Chi-Hi program a season later.

"His race didn't go quite as planned," Chi-Hi coach Roger Skifstad said of Wagner. "He had some physical discomfort and he was out at the mile in the right spot and then kinda struggled after that. He was on such a hot streak, it's tough to keep that going in cross country. He's got such a great resume for us. No disappointment at all."

Mason ran at state for the fourth time in four years and in her last trip came home with her best place, timing in at 19:56.6. Middleton's Lauren Pansegrau won the race in 17:44.7 and her team also finished first with 61 points. Mason was 37th at the one-mile mark before moving up a few spots the rest of the way.

"She ends her career on a really high note, a real positive day for her and she's somebody we're going miss. We'll miss them both of course but we get to see what they do when they go to the next level in their respective sports."

Mason had finishes of 37th (2020), 71st (2019) and 105th (2018) in her previous trips to state.

"They run smart and they're just leaders that leave big shoes to fill next year for us," Skifstad said of Wagner and Mason.

Bloomer's Anderson 36th in Division 2

Lucas Anderson earned a 36th place finish in the Division 2 boys race to start the day, timing in at 17:24.2. Shorewood's Nathan Cumberbatch won the race in 16:06.4 and Shorewood also took the team championship with 54 points, ahead of Green Bay Notre Dame (73).

The Bloomer sophomore was making his second appearance at state after finishing 44th as a freshman.

