Prep Cross Country State Notebook: Back at 100 percent, Cadott's Weir rolls to Division 3 state championships

When Peter Weir suffered an injury last season, his chances of advancing to the Division 3 state cross country championship took a hit as well.

Now back at 100 percent, the Cadott junior made it through in advancing to Saturday’s championship race in Wisconsin Rapids after finishing second last Saturday at sectionals in Boyceville.

Weir took second to McDonell’s Dan Anderson at sectionals with a time of 17 minutes, 8.7 seconds to grab the first of five individual transfer spots. The junior finished eighth at last year’s sectionals with a time of 17:46.1, finishing one spot and 7.3 seconds back of the final individual qualification spot. Weir completed last season with a calf injury, limiting what he could do down the stretch.

“It just felt good to be in it,” Weir said after Saturday’s runner-up finish. “I enjoy running and last year at the end of it not being able to run just sucked. It wasn’t any fun.”

Weir entered Saturday’s race with the goal of keeping Anderson in his sights, knowing the McDonell senior would be a favorite to win the race. He kept everyone else behind him as he beat St. Croix Falls’ Viktor Knigge (17:14.7), Spring Valley’s Charlie Maier (17:15.5) and Glenwood City’s Austin Nelson (17:17.4) to the line for second. Weir finished third to state qualifiers Anderson and Bloomer’s Lucas Anderson at the Cloverbelt Conference championships on Oct. 16 in Fall Creek and has been a fixture at the front throughout the fall season.

The junior keeps a busy athletic schedule as he also plays football in the fall, kicking for the Hornets on the gridiron. The night before sectionals he was with the football team in Balsam Lake as Cadott fell to Unity 14-7 in the opening round of the Division 6 playoffs. Recently Weir was named to the All-Dunn-St. Croix Conference second team at placekicker.

“The coaches are pretty understanding about missing time on some practices and others,” Weir said. “It’s just nice that they help me make it work.”

Weir will be in action at approximately 1:10 p.m. on Saturday for the Division 3 boys race at The Ridges Golf Course. He is the first Cadott boy to run in the Division 3 state championships since Terry Englert finished 40th in 2008.

“It took a lot of help from coaches and teammates,” Weir said. “They’re a huge part of it.”

Bloomer’s Anderson makes return trip to Division 2 state

Bloomer sophomore Lucas Anderson is making his second trip to the Division 2 state championships in two seasons after earning an individual qualifying position at last Saturday’s sectional in Rice Lake.

Anderson finished seventh with a time of 17:09.16, edging Elk Mound’s Aiden Schiferl (17:09.49) as the two earned the final two individual spots. As a freshman, Anderson finished 44th in 17:43.90 at last year’s state meet which was hosted in Colby as the WIAA hosted three different state tournaments on the same day at different sites.

Anderson will run in the first race of the day Saturday as the Division 2 race kicks off competition at noon.

