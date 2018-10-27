WISCONSIN RAPIDS — Bloomer senior Cole Michaelsen ran to a third-place finish on Saturday afternoon in the Division 2 boys race at the WIAA state cross country championships at The Ridges Golf Course.
Michaelsen completed the race in 16 minutes, 24.8 seconds to finish near the top of the standings. East Troy's Henry Chapman won the race (15:59.3) and McFarland's Andrew Pahne (16:11.7) finished in second place.
Michaelsen was fifth at the one-mile mark before moving up to fourth two miles in.
Bloomer senior Alex Conrad was also among the top finishers after taking 14th place. Conrad timed in at 16:47.8 and like Michaelsen was able to move up the standings as the race went on. Conrad was 23rd after the first mile before making the big move to 14th by the start of the second mile.
Valders won the team championship with 98 points, in front of Green Bay Notre Dame (114).
McDonell boys eighth in D3 team standings
The McDonell boys finished in eighth place as a team with 214 points as La Crosse Aquinas took home the team championship with 90 points.
Senior Charlie Bleskachek led the charge for the Macks by taking 41st. Joe Thaler was 48th, Sean Craker finished 67th, Caleb Thornton was 114th and Luke Newton finished 115th to round out the scoring runners for McDonell.
Onalaska Luther's David Vannucchi won the race in 15:43.9.
Chi-Hi's Behling 53rd in D1 girls race
Chi-Hi sophomore Ella Behling finished in 53rd place in her second appearance in the Division 1 girls race. Behling timed in at 19:51.6 as Madison West's Genevieve Nashold won the race in 18:10.0.
Chi-Hi freshman Haley Mason finished in 105th place. Muskego won the girls team championship with 48 points, well in front of Sun Prairie (103) in second place.
McDonell girls team 14th in D3
The McDonell girls team finished in 14th place as a team with 281 points in the Division 3 race. Lancaster won the girls team championship with 74 points.
Lydia Fish led McDonell with a 53rd-place finish while Ann David took 82nd. Ellie Eckes finished 94th, Anna Geissler was 115th and Elise Bormann came home 122nd to round out the scoring runners for the Macks.
Lake Holcombe's Orianna Lebal finished in 102nd place for the Chieftains.
Edgar's Melissa Ellenbecker won the race in 19:06.4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.